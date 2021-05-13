Plus, if they already thinking about another sequel?

With the Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard arriving in theaters June 16th and the newest trailer now online, I recently landed an exclusive interview with director Patrick Hughes to talk about making the fun looking sequel. In the sequel, Ryan Reynolds’ Michael Bryce is reluctantly pulled back into the world of bodyguarding as he's united with Salma Hayek’s Sonia to try to rescue Sonia’s husband, Darius Kincaid, played by Samuel L. Jackson. Also returning for this installment is Richard E. Grant, while adding series newcomers Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Gabriella Wright, Morgan Freeman, and Antonio Banderas.

During the interview, Hughes talked about what it’s like directing Reynolds and Jackson, how the sequel is an insane road trip across the Amalfi Coast while they try to save Europe from Banderas, how Hayek’s character is a much bigger part of the film, if they’re already thinking about another sequel, how much is improvised, and he teases his favorite action sequence. Check out what he had to say below.

COLLIDER: What do you want people to know about the sequel?

PATRICK HUGHES: The first film explored the horror of Ryan Reynolds' 'Michael Bryce' being trapped on a road trip with Samuel L Jackson's 'Darius Kincaid'. This sequel brings Salma Hayek's 'Sonia Kincaid' along for the ride. She suffers from a rare personality disorder known in the medical profession as 'batshit crazy'. Motherfucking-hijinks ensue.

How would you describe the story of the sequel?

HUGHES: It's an insane road trip across the Amalfi Coast, as our heroes try to save Europe from the maniacal Aristotle Papadopolous played by Antonio Banderas, all while not killing each other.

What did you learn making the first film that you wanted to carry over into the sequel?

HUGHES: After completing the first film, I realized that Ryan's sarcastic smarm was the perfect foil for Sam's no-bullshit demeanor and to not ride that pony for another lap would be a crime against the spirit of Martin Brest.

One of the things about Ryan is he’s great at improvising. I’m sure you had a number of scenes where you were debating which take to include. How tough was it to pick the best one? What did you do when you are stuck between two takes?

HUGHES: Ryan IS great at improvising, but his reputation should also include his immense preparation. He puts a huge amount of care and thought into his dialogue beforehand, coming up with dozens of lines that he can try on the day as well as his on-the-spot genius.

One of the reasons the first film works so well is the great chemistry between Sam and Ryan. What is it like directing the two of them? Can you share any fun stories from set?

HUGHES: Directing Ryan and Sam is difficult and physically taxing, because I spent a lot of my time being chastised by crew and producers for laughing too loudly behind the monitor.

People loved Salma’s performance in the first film and the way she plays such a badass. Were you surprised at the reaction from viewers? What did that reaction do for her role in the sequel? Is she a bigger part?

HUGHES: Salma is a genius. She was only onscreen in the first film for two and a half minutes and stole the show, so it was a no-brainer to bring her front and center for the sequel. Her character lives in her essence, whereas Ryan’s character lives in his identity. She makes a great foil for his neuroticism. Also I wanted to see more of her character’s and Sam's character’s dysfunctional relationship, because their love story was the heart and soul of the first film.

The first film was this great mix of action, fun, and funny moments. How would you describe the tone of the sequel?

HUGHES: The tone of the sequel is off the chain, pangolin shit insane.

What can you say about the action scenes in the sequel? Is there one you’re really looking forward for people to see?

HUGHES: There's an action sequence where Ryan Reynolds recruits two mysterious figures Gary and Johann for a dangerous speedboat chase. That’s the one I am most excited for audiences to see. To say any more would spoil it.

How much of the banter between Sam, Salma and Ryan is scripted and how much is found in the moment?

HUGHES: Rewrites are happening from the moment we get a greenlight, with myself, the writer, my assistant and the actors, all through pre-production, in the trailers in the morning and then on-set. But then sometimes the actors will just run with an argument while rolling and it'll be better than what we've spent months trying to come up with.

What did you learn about the film in the editing room? Was it tough to edit this one due to the pandemic?

HUGHES: The pandemic kicked in at the tail end of post. The grade was being done in New York, the sound mix in London, editorial was in LA and I was in lockdown in Melbourne.

You originally had this film coming out in summer 2020. What has it been like waiting an extra year for people to see the movie?

HUGHES: It was only frustrating in the sense that the world needed a good laugh and we were sitting on this trailer for so long. This is such a fat dose of pure entertainment, it was a shame we couldn't drop it sooner.

When you made the first film, I’m sure no one was thinking about a sequel. But when you make a 2nd film, I’m sure people were talking about what if we get to make a 3rd film. Does the sequel set anything up for another film?

HUGHES: It dawned on me during the first film that the endlessly suffering fool who is Michael Bryce, must suffer endlessly, therefore we must endlessly make sequels. As a result, the sequel does leave things ready for another film. All we can say is that it sets Ryan up to suffer. Endlessly.

