After releasing a teaser trailer last month, the action-comedy sequel Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is back with a new full-length trailer ahead of the film’s June 16 release.

The story finds Ryan Reynolds’ Michael Bryce reluctantly pulled back into the world of bodyguarding as he's united with Salma Hayek’s Sonia to try to rescue Sonia’s husband, Darius Kincaid, played by Samuel L. Jackson. Also returning for this installment is Richard E. Grant, while this sequel will add series newcomers Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Gabriella Wright, Morgan Freeman, and Antonio Banderas.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard was originally scheduled for an August 28, 2020 release, but was pushed to an August 2021 release, then finally moved up two months. Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is directed by Patrick Hughes, who previously directed 2014’s The Expendables 3 and the first film in this series, The Hitman’s Wife. Hughes’ next project is The Man from Toronto, which is scheduled for a January 2022 release, and will star Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Ellen Barkin, and Kaley Cuoco.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard comes to theaters on June 16. Check out the new trailer and synopsis for Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard below.

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as...well, you’ll have to see.

