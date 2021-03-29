Now you can see Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds together again two months earlier than expected.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the sequel to the 2017 film The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, has had its release date moved up to the beginning of this summer.

The sequel features bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) stuck in another dangerous mission, this time with Darius’ con artist wife Sonia (Salma Hayek). As Bryce tries to protect this dangerous couple, this trio finds themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful maniac, played by Antonio Banderas.

In addition to Hayek, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard will also include Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s Frank Grillo, Can You Ever Forgive Me?’s Richard E. Grant, Game of Thrones’ Tom Hopper, and The Tudors’ Gabriella Wright. Also joining the cast is Morgan Freeman in an undisclosed role.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: Exclusive: Frank Grillo Gets Candid on His Career and 'No Man's Land' in 45-Minute Deep Dive Interview

The Hitman’s Bodyguard made over $176 million worldwide, with plans for a sequel being made the following year, and director Patrick Hughes returning for the sequel. The Hitman’s Bodyguard was originally scheduled for an August 28, 2020 release, but was pushed back almost an entire year to August 20, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the film’s new release date moves the film up two months.

For the first time in a while, The Hitman’s Wife's Bodyguard will be coming out in what looks to be a packed theatrical slate. The film now comes out only five days after the recently-shifted release date for In the Heights, and less than two weeks after The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It comes to HBO Max and theaters. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard also now comes out just two days before the latest Pixar film, Luca, releases on Disney+. For the first time in a while, the theaters look like they will soon be full of intriguing new films.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard will be released in theaters on June 16.

KEEP READING: Bloody 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Photo Reunites Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, & Samuel L. Jackson

Share Share Tweet Email

Will Patton on the Improvisational Rigor of 'Minari' and Its Foreign Language Controversy Plus: What does the versatile actor remember the most about 'Armageddon'?

Read Next