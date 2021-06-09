In my review of 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, I noted how it was perfectly disposable entertainment; the kind of movie that’s perfect for watching on an airplane as you kill time on a cross-country flight. The sequel, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, stays true to that ethos, choosing to go even broader and sillier to the point of self-parody in its goal to entertain with the conviction that this movie really doesn’t matter. When you’re watching this movie, it makes sense why everyone is here. All the actors get to play to type, hang out with actors they like and admire, go to gorgeous locales in Europe, and collect a paycheck. Sometimes acting is mercenary, and while actors schedule projects they believe in or will challenge them, sometimes they like to make money and travel as would we all if we were in their position. The outcome are films like Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, that is passably entertaining and instantly forgettable. But if you’re having fun while watching it, does it really matter if it’s nothing special?

Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) is feeling low ever since his bodyguard license was suspended due to hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) offing Bryce’s client in the last movie. Despondent, Bryce goes for a vacation in Capri, Italy to get his mind right, but he barely has a moment to rest before he’s pulled back into action by Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek), who needs Bryce’s help in rescuing Darius. However, no sooner is the gang back together than they’re conscripted into service by Interpol agent Bobby O’Neill (Frank Grillo doing one of the more questionable Boston accents you’ve ever heard) to stop a cyberattack coming from Aristotle Papadopolous (Antonio Banderas), who wants to bring down Europe so he can make Greece a powerhouse on the continent again. Michael, Darius, and Sonia then proceed to make their way across Europe squabbling and killing lots of nameless thugs.

I would be genuinely surprised if Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard had a screenplay. It plays more like it had a rough outline where characters are directed to various locations and then you just let everyone riff and drop in a line or two explaining why they’ve traveled to some new European locale. There’s not a lot of effort put into plotting here because you’re not coming into this movie for plot. You’re coming to watch Ryan Reynolds be sarcastic, Samuel L. Jackson to say “motherfucker” a lot, Salma Hayek to be fiery, and Antonio Banderas to be suave. You even got Morgan Freeman showing up in a role that allows him to poke fun at Shawshank Redemption, the second movie this year I’ve seen that pokes fun at Freeman’s Shawkshank Redemption narration (Barb and Star gets the win).

While The Hitman’s Bodyguard was an action movie that leaned heavy on comedy, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is more comfortable being an all-out comedy that happens to have action scenes. The action scenes are fine (Patrick Hughes’ direction is serviceable if not inspired) and incredibly bloody (the film relishes its R-rating in the same way a 12-year-old boy relishes an R-rating), but it’s surprising how much Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard goes for broad comedy (it’s also the second movie I’ve seen this year where a protagonist’s tragic backstory involves the comical death of a mother). The film’s priority is getting laughs, and to be fair, it elicits a consistent chuckle if not anything particularly memorable.

And the reason there’s nothing memorable about Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is because there’s not much reason to try. The first film was fine, this movie is fine, and it’s entertaining enough with an emphasis on the word “enough”. The point of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard isn’t to be your favorite film or even a film that you can remember five minutes after you see it. You pay your money, you’re entertained for 99 minutes, and then you leave. It’s ephemeral, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Not every movie has to be a lasting classic or even leave much of an impact. Sometimes it’s about having a good time, and no one breaks a sweat. After a stressful 2020, I can appreciate something as breezy as Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

Rating: C+

