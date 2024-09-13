While his smash hit Marvel movie is finally slowing down at the box office after recently becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time, Ryan Reynolds has another film that's dominating an unexpected streaming chart. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which is a direct sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard and sees Reynolds star alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Antonio Banderas, and Caroline Goodall, has taken the #5 spot on Tubi, the ads-included streaming service that doesn't require a subscription to watch. The film follows Michael Bryce (Reynolds) and Darius Kincaid (Jackson) as they continue their friendship from the first film and try to save Darius' wife Sonya (Salma Hayek). Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard also stars Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, and Alice McMillan, and the film currently sits at a 26% score from critics but a 79% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brandon and Phillip Murphy, and Tom O'Connor wrote the script for Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. O'Connor also penned the screenplay for the original film and also wrote The Courier, the 2020 spy thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch. He is also credited as a writer on Fire with Fire, the 2012 action thriller with a star-studded cast of Bruce Willis, Josh Duhamel, Rosario Dawson, Vincent D'Onofrio, 50 Cent, and Julian McMahon. Original director Patrick Hughes also returned to direct Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and after that, he also helmed The Man from Toronto, the 2022 action flick starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart. He also worked with major names on one of the biggest franchises of all time when he directed The Expendables 3 in 2014, before passing the directorial torch to Scott Waugh for The Expendables 4.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Tubi?

Other than Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, there are also plenty of great projects to stream for free on Tubi. Independence Day, the alien invasion sci-fi flick starring Will Smith, is also one of the top movies, with the late Patrick Swayze and Randy Travis' Black Dog, the crime thriller directed by Kevin Hooks, landing at the #1 spot. If you're interested in true crime, there's another film dominating the Tubi charts with a star-studded cast; Kill the Irishman, which stars the late Ray Stevenson, Christopher Walken, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Val Kilmer, is also one of the top Tubi movies.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson and was written by Tom O'Connor and directed by Patrick Hughes. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, now streaming on Tubi.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Director Patrick Hughes Cast Ryan Reynolds , Stewart Alexander , Samuel L. Jackson , Tsuwayuki Saotome , Rebecca Front , Noortje Herlaar Runtime 144 Writers Tom O'Connor , Brandon Murphy , Phillip Murphy Release Date June 14, 2021 Main Genre Action Tagline The Good. The Bad. And the Batshit cray. Expand

