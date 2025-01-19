Few people had a better 2024 in movies than Ryan Reynolds, who led the charge behind Deadpool & Wolverine, the R-rated superhero tentpole that grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office and earned rave reviews. Reynolds has starred in a slew of action thrillers over the years, but just a few years ago he reunited with Samuel L. Jackson for an action sequel that’s showing no mercy on streaming charts. Reynolds and Jackson star alongside Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the 2021 action comedy that’s currently streaming on Freevee. The film is currently #9 on Freevee at the time of writing but was panned by critics upon release, who scored it at 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, much lower than the general audience's 79% score.

Patrick Hughes and Tom O’Connor both returned to work on Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard after writing and directing The Hitman’s Bodyguard in 2017, with Phillip and Brandon Murphy joining the team as scribes for the sequel. O’Connor is also known for his work on The Courier, the 2016 spy thriller starring Marvel veteran Benedict Cumberbatch, and he also made his screenwriting debut in 2012 on Fire with Fire, the action thriller starring Bruce Willis and Rosario Dawson. Hughes most recently helmed The Man from Toronto, the 2022 action comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, and he’s also famous for how work on The Expendables 3, the threequel starring Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone. Hughes made his directorial debut 15 years ago with Red Hill, a contemporary Western starring Ryan Kwanten and Steve Bisley that’s streaming for free on Tubi.

What Else Does Ryan Reynolds Have in the Works?

Ryan Reynolds’ next role will come in Animal Friends, the animated comedy from Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider that also stars Aubrey Plaza and Jason Momoa that’s been set for release on October 10. He’ll also star alongside Creature Commandos veteran Maria Bakalova and Kenneth Branagh in Mayday, the upcoming action comedy from John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein that’s currently in production. It’s unknown at this time if Reynolds will reprise his role as Deadpool in a future MCU movie, but Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars certainly present an opening for him to appear.

Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard on Freevee.

WATCH ON FREEVEE