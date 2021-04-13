The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the upcoming action-comedy sequel starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, has just received its first trailer.

In addition to the return of Reynolds and Jackson, as Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid, respectively, also reprising their roles from The Hitman's Bodyguard are Salma Hayek as Jackson's wife Sonia, and Richard E. Grant as Mr. Seifert. Joining this series for the first time are Frank Grillo, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

Prior to the trailer release, the sequel to the 2017 film The Hitman’s Bodyguard had its release date moved up to the beginning of this summer. The planned follow-up has been in the works for a while now after the first film made over $176 million worldwide, with plans for a sequel being announced the following year, and Patrick Hughes once again returning to direct. The Hitman’s Wife's Bodyguard was originally scheduled for an August 28, 2020 release, but was pushed back almost an entire year to August 20, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard comes to theaters on June 16. Check out the first trailer and official synopsis for The Hitman’s Wife's Bodyguard below:

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life- threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as...well, you’ll have to see.

