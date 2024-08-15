This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Jason Sudeikis transitions from lovable coach to animated bounty hunting pig in Hitpig!, joined by a star-studded voice cast.

The film follows Hitpig's quest to find a circus elephant, teaching valuable lessons about friendship along the way.

Sudeikis' diverse career includes SNL, leading roles in films, and the critically acclaimed Ted Lasso series on Apple TV+.

Jason Sudeikis made waves as an aloof but lovable soccer coach in Ted Lasso, but now he's ready to take on a very different role: an animated pig. Sudeikis is set to star in the upcoming animated comedy film Hitpig!, which has just been acquired by Viva Pictures for a Nov. 1, 2024, release in theaters. Ahead of the film's debut, Viva has released a trailer for the project which shows off Sudeikis as a bounty hunting pig alongside an ensemble cast of voices.

The trailer shows off Sudeikis as a 'Hitpig' that works as a bounty hunter for animals, as he catches escaped pets and returns them to their owners. However, the trailer shows that Sudeikis' pig will have to contend with an unconventional escaped animal: a circus elephant named Pickles, voiced by Lilly Singh. "Make me an offer I can't refuse," Hitpig says in the trailer, to which Pickles' owner (Rainn Wilson) replies he will pay $1 million if Hitpig is able to get him his elephant back. Hitpig then teams up with a group of animals to try and find Pickles, but "he must realize that some things are more important than a paycheck, coming to discover that friends are the greatest bounty of all," according to a synopsis of the film from Viva.

Sudeikis won't be alone in his animated animal kingdom; beyond Singh and Wilson, he will be joined in the voice booth by an ensemble of RuPaul, Flavor Flav, Anitta, Andy Serkis, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Gadsby, Shelby Young, and Charlie Adler. The film is directed by David Feiss and Cinzia Angelini from a screenplay by Dave Rosenbaum and Tyler Werrin, though the film itself is based on the children's book Pete & Pickles by Berkley Breathed. The film comes frmo Aniventure, with Rosenbaum and Adam Nagle producing.

Sudeikis Has Had a Wide-Ranging Career

Sudeikis is no stranger to comedy, first earning his chops on the iconic sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. While at SNL, Sudeikis became known for his performance of then-Vice President Joe Biden, alongside a slew of other characters. After SNL, Sudeikis ventured into films with leading roles in comedies like We're the Millers and the Horrible Bosses franchise. This won't be his first animated gig, either, as he previously did voice work in the animated Angry Birds films.

His most iconic role, though, is clearly as Coach Ted Lasso in the aforementioned Apple TV+ series of the same name. Starring alongside Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple as an American football coach crossing the pond to take over a British soccer club, Ted Lasso recieved widespread critical acclaim and is widely considered one of the greatest comedy shows of the 21st century. Its first season saw the show nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, and while the show has ended, Sudeikis has hinted at leaving the door open for potential spinoffs.

Hitpig! will be released in theaters on Nov. 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.