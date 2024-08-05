The Big Picture Hoard is an odd yet intense psychological drama set in two timelines, following a young girl navigating her mother's hoarding habit and her relationship in the present.

The movie has earned critical acclaim, especially for the exceptional performances of its actors, including Hayley Squires as Maria's mother.

Director Luna Carmoon describes Hoard as a "body horror of the mind," with a visually graphic approach that challenges traditional psychological pieces.

Hoarders are coming to the big screen as Sunrise Films has released a trailer for Hoard, an odd yet intense psychological drama from newcomer director, Luna Carmoon. The film is set for a theatrical release in the US this fall, following an earlier release in the UK which was preceded by an extensive release at film festivals. Starring Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), and Lily-Beau Leach, Hoard follows a young girl named Maria living in London in 1984 as she navigates her mother’s obsessive hoarding habit. Set in two timelines, the coming-of-age movie also flashes forward to the present time, in this case, 1994, where a teenage Maria, now played by Lightfoot-Leon, is brought to confront her childhood trauma when a weird stranger, Michael (Quinn) enters her life.

Odd, strange, messy, and icky are some of the adjectives that have been used to describe Carmon's directorial debut. It's an audacious attempt at doing a psychological piece in a visually graphic manner that only seems reserved for the gore of the horror genre. The trailer features an abundance of rubbish as we're introduced to Maria and her obsession with collecting trash, a habit she was introduced to by her mentally ill mother.

In the present time, Maria now lives with her foster mother after a tragic incident separated her from her birth mom years ago. However, her unpleasant past finds its way into her present with the arrival of Michael. "Bins, they hold memories in them," teenage Maria says as she is seen returning to her old scavenging ways when Michael enters her life. Much of the trailer shows Maria's unhealthy relationship with an unhinged 30-year-old Michael, with scenes of her younger self with her mom interspersed in between.

'Hoard' Has Been A Hit Among Critics

Hoard originally premiered last year at the Venice International Film Festival where it won three Awards including the Authors Under 40 – Best Directing and Screenwriting Award, The Film Club Audience Award, and the Verona Film Club Award. The movie would go on to screen at subsequent festivals, including the BFI London Film Festival, Athens, Mumbai, and Goteborg.

Carmon describes Hoard as a “body horror of the mind.” The movie has earned a lot of praise with the bulk of it directed at the performance of its actors. In her review, Collider's Emma Kiely writes of the performance:

"The acting is superb from every single player, but Hayley Squires as Cynthia is an absolute homerun. She single-handedly balances the intense love of a mother with a misunderstood illness, having absolutely no one to help her."

Hoard also stars Deba Hekmat, Hayley Squires, and Samantha Spiro. The movie is produced by Delaval Film, Erebus Pictures, and Anti-Worlds with financing from BFI, and BBC Film.

Hoard will be shown in select theaters starting on September 6, 2024.