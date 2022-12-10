The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey was released ten years ago, becoming the first (and best) film in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit series. Like the book, the film trilogy is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, telling a story set in a time period before Sauron's rise. As was expected, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey brought filmgoers back to the world of Middle-earth with an epic journey and a lovable hobbit. It brought familiar characters and places back to the screen, appealing to fans of both The Lord of the Rings films and J.R. R. Tolkien's work. However, Tolkien's story is contained in one book, not three. So, when Jackson set out to adapt it, he had to add to the plot to flesh out three films. At the time, the changes surprised fans, not because the content didn't mesh, but because it gave the story a darker tone than book readers remembered. The decision was controversial, with some additions receiving more criticism than others. While not everything that Jackson added to the plot fit the story (what was the point of the White Orc anyway,) some enhanced The Hobbit, whether fans are ready to admit it. No change is a better example than the character of Radagast the Brown (Sylvester McCoy).

Who is Radagast the Brown?

Image Via Warner Bros.

Radagast never appeared in The Hobbit book, though he did play a slight role in The Fellowship of the Ring. There he sent Gandalf a message from Saruman and later sends the Eagle to save Gandalf. Yet Radagast's mentions were cut from the film. In Tolkien's The Hobbit, Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) mentions Radagast a few times, but only in the most expositional ways. Gandalf describes Radagast as a member of the Istari, the order of wizards to which Gandalf belongs. It's an exclusive group with only five members. The Valar sent the Istari to protect Middle-earth from Sauron. In supplemental works, Tolkien explains that Radagast is looked down on by other Istari, especially Saruman, though he and Gandalf seem to be friendly. Preferring animals to people, Radagast lives near Mirkwood forest and rarely ventures out. Notably, he is friends with the famous Middle-earth Great Eagles. Jackson's depictions remain true to the character made by Tolkien, displaying the character's eccentricities throughout the films.

What Does Radagast Do in The Hobbit Films?

In The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Radagast notices a shadow falling on Mirkwood, destroying the plants and endangering the animals. After doing what he can to save the wildlife, including his hedgehog friend, Sebastian, Radagast journeys to the source of the evil, Dol Guldur. There he is attacked by the Witch-king, a long-dead servant of Sauron. He also encounters a sorcerer called the Necromancer, the first sign of Sauron's return. Radagast flees but manages to take the Witch-king's sword, called the Morgul blade. The Morgul blade was buried with the Witch-king and sealed in the tomb with Elven magic, so it could not be back in the world through natural means. Yet, Radagast found it.

In his search for help, Radagast seeks out Gandalf, finding him with the Dwarves and Bilbo (Martin Freeman). He explains to them what he discovered, and Gandalf agrees to help. Before returning to his home to keep an eye on the evil, Radagast assists the company in escaping the Orcs on their trail. He does so by distracting the Orcs and leading them away in his Rhosgobel rabbit-pulled sleigh. Gandalf takes the Morgul blade to Rivendell, hoping the Council of the White will agree to help. But as it came from Radagast, Saruman dismisses the story. Throughout the rest of the film series, Radagast continues investigating the goings-on in Dol Guldur with Gandalf's assistance. The wizard also makes an appearance in the Battle of the Five Armies with Beorn (Mikael Persbrandt) and the Eagles.

Jackson's depiction of Radagast lines up with what Tolkien wrote about him. The Dol Guldur plot, seen in The Hobbit films, is borrowed from a brief mention in The Lord of the Rings appendices B, which lays out a timeline of the Second and Third Ages. Though in the appendices, Radagast is not tied to the events, he is meant to live in the area. Gandalf's involvement is noted. The year the shadow arose is changed, but the film's plot contradicts nothing else.

Why Add Radagast?

Stretching one book into three movies is not an easy feat, so something had to be added. Introducing Radagast was a brilliant solution. The quirky wizard brings a touch of humor with his cameo while simultaneously raising the stakes. By choosing a character that already fits into the world, the addition maintains the story's integrity and serves as a nice easter egg for Tolkien fans. Not to mention that it allowed the opportunity for them to invent Sebastian the Hedgehog, who was a delight. By including another wizard, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey explored the expanded lore of Middle-earth and made it accessible for people who otherwise wouldn't have known about Radagast.

Dol Guldur and The Necromancer plot isn't strictly necessary to Bilbo's story, as The Hobbit book makes clear. But the addition is pulled out of other cannon sources and fits well. In adding this plot line, the film adds a sense of urgency to the story, recentering it on the battle between good and evil Middle-earth is known for, rather than the personal goals of Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage) and his Dwarven friends. The rise of the Necromancer and the Witch-king fourth connects The Hobbit to The Lord of the Rings. It provides the first hint of the war to come. Without this plot, the connection relies on Gandalf, the Ring, and Bilbo's relation to Frodo. That's not a feeble connection, but the overarching story could use a stronger tie.

Additionally, the threat of Dol Guldur gives Gandalf a good excuse to leave the quest now and again, which is necessary for Bilbo's growth. Otherwise, there would always be a powerful wizard to bail him out. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and its sequels take advantage of the extra time to explain Gandalf's absence and provide context to the larger world as it relates to The Lord of the Rings. Radagast's presence allows the trilogy to accomplish this beautifully. While book-to-movie adaptions, as a rule, should be careful about changes, Radagast and the Dol Guldur plot worked in favor of the film series, making The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey yet another example of Jackson's iconic depictions of Middle-earth.