It's no secret that The Hobbit trilogy is dramatically different from J. R. R. Tolkien's novel. For one thing, it's a single book rather than a series. In turning the adventure into three different films, Peter Jackson added a lot of content. The film adds new stories and brings in parts of Tolkien's world that weren't in The Hobbit, like Radagast the Brown (Sylvester McCoy). It also changes elements of the original story, and one of the most notable ways the films do this is by expanding the role of Bard the Bowman (Luke Evans).

Though Bard plays an important role in both versions of the story by killing Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch), he's in very little of the book, receiving only a few memorable moments. Meanwhile, the films give him a family, a tragic backstory, and a character arc. It's a good use of the additional time because it makes the death of Smaug that much more intense, yet the considerable changes to Bard make him almost unrecognizable.

The Hobbit Film Trilogy Explores Bard More Thoroughly