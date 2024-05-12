The Big Picture Hobbs & Shaw 2 is necessary to continue the chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in epic action scenes while saving the world.

The unique bond between Shaw and Hobbs in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw sets them apart from other Fast & Furious movies.

The focus on chosen family and character-driven narrative in Hobbs & Shaw adds depth and intimacy to the film, making it a Fast & Furious success.

The ever-growing Fast & Furious franchise never ceases to amaze its audiences. With the incredible stunts and creative storylines they pursue. They manage some of the best heists in history, all while using their street smarts and, of course, nitro-packed fast cars. Above all, for these guys, family is the most important thing and not necessarily blood-related families; the movies also show the importance of chosen family. But there is one feature film that has it all but doesn't include many of the original family members. That would be The Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. And not to say anything against the family, but we need another Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Shaw (Jason Statham) adventure.

Why 'Hobbs & Shaw 2' Is Necessary

It's impossible to match the chemistry that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham have with each other. Their constant bickering and different problem-solving approaches make the pair so great. Putting these two polar opposites together to defeat the seemingly indestructible Brixton Lore (Idris Elba) works so well that they need to do it again in another capacity. The over-the-top action scenes are the cherry on top as they work together to save the world. With the main Fast & Furious movie winding down, Hobbs & Shaw 2 is the perfect way to extend the franchise's legacy on screen.

What Happened In 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'?

In case you missed this legendary coupling, here's what happened. Lawman Luke Hobbs and lawless Deckard Shaw are forced to work together to stop cybernetically enhanced Brixton Lore, who wants to release a pathogen which could wipe out half the population. Putting their differences aside and working with Shaw's sister, Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), the trio goes on an adventure to save the world in the ultimate buddy comedy. They fight multitudes of bad guys in their way and work together to take down probably the only person who could beat them, a cyborg. In an epic fight, these two figure out that they must work together to take down Brixton, who evolves to their tactics with every hit.

One of the best scenes in the movie has to be when they learn that they'll be working together. They throw adult temper tantrums by destroying each other with their words, although it almost comes to a fistfight. The disdain these two share for each other is what makes this scene so seamless. They decide to put aside the petty rivalries after some serious trash-talking. The magic that Shaw and Hobbs bring to life is the enemies-to-friends trope. And we wouldn't have it any other way. They are forced to work together and constantly bicker. Scenes like the interrogation scene, where they push the limits by roasting Brixton while getting shocked and making an even bigger scene while Hattie saves them, are hilarious. The balance between the comedy, their rapport, and the action scenes is so deftly crafted that it never feels overdone. This balancing act not only impressed audiences but ensured a $761 million global box office return.

What Makes the Spin-Off Movie Pure Fast & Furious Perfection?

The unparalleled chemistry between Statham and Johnson sets them apart from the other Fast & Furious movies. While Johnson and Vin Diesel share a similar dynamic, it pales in comparison to the unique bond between Johnson and Statham, especially since Diesel and Johnson don't get along in real life. Shaw and Hobbs, however, complement each other's quirks and idiosyncrasies, often clashing but ultimately finding a way to work together. Being so different and having different styles of getting the job done is what makes this team perfect. We've got Shaw's finesse and stealth on one hand, while it's contrasted with Hobb's bold and brash way of finishing the job.

One of the distinct features of the Hobbs & Shaw universe is its smaller, more focused cast. The main Fast & Furious franchise is known for its multitude of characters, which can sometimes be overwhelming. Each character has their own unique story, but with so many narratives, we don't get as much depth as we should, or we get lost in the bigger picture and don't get to learn as much as we'd like about some of the more minor characters. In contrast, Hobbs and Shaw revolves around the titular characters, with the addition of Shaw's formidable sister, Hattie. This streamlined approach allows for a more intimate, character-driven narrative, pitting a handful of individuals against the world. The film doesn't take itself too seriously, which is an advantage for all the brilliant over-the-top action sequences.

'Hobbs & Shaw' Is Still About Family

Image via Universal

In keeping with the family theme that Fast & Furious films all have in common, we see cute memories that soften the harder edges of some characters. Like Deckard and Hattie when they were younger, it's adorable to see them playing together; it's with explosives, but that's beside the point. The same can be said for Hobbs, who reunites with his family after turning his back on some of them to advance his career further. It gives another branch to the family theme by having him make amends and strengthen the bond he had lost with his family. Having Hobbs make amends with his family, as well as Deckard, brings them closer together and changes their perspectives.

Another key ingredient for Hobbs & Shaw's success is having Dame Helen Mirren appear as Deckard and Hattie's mother, Queenie. She is one of the best characters in the franchise. In every scene she's in, she steals it by a landslide, especially in Hobbs & Shaw. She's imprisoned but is still at the top of the food chain. She's effortlessly got everyone wrapped around her finger, and everyone there knows not to underestimate her. Queenie is the ultimate badass, so you can see where her children get it from.

There's always going to be another villain to take down. And for Statham and Johnson, it's sure to be a good one. Everyone knows they don't get out of bed to fight less than ten guys each when they're not fighting each other. Their banter is legendary, and despite their apparent disdain for each other, they form a genuine friendship. This is precisely why the Hobbs & Shaw universe should continue; they bring a distinct flavor that the other films simply can't replicate. It's something we can't live without.

