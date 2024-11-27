While the Fast & Furious franchise has had its fair share of hits and misses over the years, one of the most universally beloved installments is the 2019 blockbuster, Hobbs and Shaw, which took the spotlight off of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and shined it on Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). The film earned a respectable 67% score from critics and a strong 88% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes on its way to grossing over $750 million at the global box office. Now, more than five years later, the writer of the film — who recently teamed up with Johnson and Chris Evans for Red One — just delivered an exciting update on a potential sequel. When speaking to THR, Chris Morgan had this to say about Hobbs and Shaw 2:

While it sounds like it’s too early to be trying to pinpoint any kind of official release date for a potential Hobbs and Shaw 2, it’s undeniably exciting to know that the film is at least still in development, especially knowing that the main Fast & Furious franchise will end with the next installment. Hobbs and Shaw also featured a star-studded cast to support Johnson and Statham in the hit action flick, with Idris Elba playing the feature villain along with Vanessa Kirby signing on to play Shaw’s sister and Helen Mirren reprising her role as Queenie. Ryan Reynolds is also featured in a small cameo in Hobbs and Shaw, which David Leitch directed. Leitch most recently teamed up with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt for The Fall Guy and he also directed Brad Pitt in Bullet Train.

What Do We Know About ‘Fast X: Part 2’?

Oren Uziel and Christina Hodson are writing the script for the final Fast & Furious movie, but few details are known about the plot at this time. The film is also still in pre-production and has not yet set an official release date, but is currently expected to release in 2027 or 2028. Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw is expected to step into a larger role in the final film, which will return all the main Fast & Furious gang and also be directed by Louis Leterrier.

Hobbs and Shaw 2 is in development but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch Hobbs and Shaw on Peacock.

