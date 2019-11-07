‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Director David Leitch on the Challenges of His First PG-13 Movie

0

Last week, Universal flew me out to London for the Blu-ray release of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. For those who haven’t seen the Fast & Furious spinoff, the film features Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) teaming up to fight a genetically enhanced super-soldier (Idris Elba) bent on unleashing a biochemical weapon on the world at the behest of evil organization Eteon.

During the trip, I got the chance to sit down with Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch to talk about the movie. During our discussion, we talked about his frantic pace of turning out Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw in a three-year span, the challenges of making his first PG-13 movie, and why the McLaren Technology Centre where we did the interview was a good choice for the evil lair of Eteon. We also discussed if he might ever return to the John Wick franchise (he co-directed the first installment with Chad Stahleski) and why his adaptation of the video game The Division will break the curse of bad video game movies.

Check out the interview above and be sure to check out Hobbs & Shaw, which is now available on digital, 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. Be sure to come back later this week to see me fail at living the Hobbs & Shaw life as I drive fast cars and try to look like a badass. Laughter will be had by all, but mostly by you.

Here’s the full list of special features on the Hobbs & Shaw 4K and Blu-ray:

Alternate Opening