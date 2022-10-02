The Sanderson Sisters are back in Salem this Halloween in the Disney+ original movie Hocus Pocus 2. Taking place exactly 29 years after the original film, a slew of new, loveable characters light the black flame candle and inadvertently invite the witches back.

RELATED: 'Hocus Pocus' Filming Locations You Can Visit In Massachusetts

But what do these new characters mean for the past ones? A handful of original portrayers have whacked out the broomsticks for old time's sake, while many beloved characters from 1993's Hocus Pocus were missing from Salem this Halloween.

Returned: Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler)

Image via Disney

Bette Midler is always a force to be reckoned with, but it takes on a whole new meaning when she's all dolled up as the head witch herself, Winifred Sanderson. Midler led the pack in the first film, performing the film's famous musical number "I Put A Spell On You."

Midler returned to reprise her wickedly famous role in the sequel, and leads all-new performances of a cover of "One Way Or Another" and a brand new John Debney original, "The Witches Are Back."

Didn't Return: Thackery Binx (Sean Murray)

Thackery Binx is a young boy who witnesses the dark magic of the Sanderson Sisters and is cursed to spend eternity as a black cat. But before he transforms into everyone's favorite spooky time kitty, the human version is portrayed by Sean Murray.

Murray did not return to Hocus Pocus 2, nor was there any mention of Thackery or his little sister Emily, aside from some 1993 flashback footage of the Sanderson Sisters attacking Emily, featuring Emily's portrayer Amanda Shepherd.

Returned: Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker)

Sarah Jessica Parker took on the role of the simpleminded sister Sarah in the original film, known for her long, blonde hair and purple cloak. This character became beloved by generations, best remembered for her signature quote: "Amok! Amok! Amok!"

RELATED: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Brings the Witches and Magic Back to the Halloween Season | Spoiler Review

Parker brought the ditz and the glamour back for Hocus Pocus 2 where her character even got a chance to utter her memorable phrase in a nostalgic, little Easter egg.

Didn't Return: Max Dennison (Omri Katz)

Aside from the three notable witches, it was Omri Katz who starred in the original film as Max Dennison, the new kid in Salem who learns of the Salem Witch Trials and accidentally summons the Sanderson Sisters back on Halloween night after 300 years.

Max may not appear in the sequel, but Katz seems to still hold the role dear with an upcoming appearance in the Witch City of Salem, MA in October 2022 in celebration of the witches being back on everyone's screens.

Returned: Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy)

Kathy Najimy's career spans from Sister Act to WALL-E to a guest appearance on Suite Like of Zack and Cody. But no role she ever has or ever will play will be as memorable as the hilarious Mary Sanderson.

Najimy returns as Mary right along with Sarah and Winifred in Hocus Pocus 2, even remaining true to her character and flying a vacuum instead of a broom, despite how high-tech the Roombas are compared to her original vintage Hoover.

Didn't Return: Dani Dennison (Thora Birch)

Image via Disney

Aside from portraying the loveable Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, Thora Birch has been no stranger to spooky, with roles in other works like The Walking Dead, The Hole, and her film debut in Purple People Eater in 1988.

RELATED: Thora Birch Was Disappointed She Couldn't Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2'

While Hocus Pocus 2 is without Dani, Birch explained to ET Canada that while they planned on bringing the character back, when the time came the actress was already involved with another project, presumably her directorial debut with Lifetime'sThe Gabby Petito Story.

Returned: Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones)

Despite being dead and without a voice for most of the film, back-from-the-dead Billy Butcherson is a fan favorite from Hocus Pocus, and so is his portrayer, Doug Jones.

Fans had to sew their lips to keep from screaming in excitement when the news broke that Jones would be reprising his character Billy for the sequel, this time with much more dialogue.

Didn't Return: Allison Watts (Vinessa Shaw)

While Vinessa Shaw's career juggles horror, comedy, drama and thriller, she'll always be remembered for her breakout role as Max Dennison's love interest Allison Watts in Hocus Pocus.

Shaw did not return for the sequel, but her character's legacy lives on. When the Sanderson Sisters creep up to Becca and Izzy in Walgreens, it's a circle of salt that stops them, just like Allison figured out in the first film.

Returned: A Binx-Like Black Cat

Something about witches and black cats just goes so well together. Unless you're the Sanderson Sisters and Binx, of course. But that didn't stop Hocus Pocus 2 from keeping the spooky essence of Halloween.

It may not have been Binx, but a black cat with green eyes does show up in the film, this time named Cobweb and owned by magician Gilbert. Cobweb not only watches everything play out with the Sanderson Sisters, but appears in a post-credits scene to let fans know that the witches may just be back again someday.

Didn't Return: The Voice Of Binx (Jason Marsden)

Image via Disney

While Thackery Binx as a human was played by Sean Murray, it was notable voice actor Jason Marsden who took on the voice of Binx as a cat in Hocus Pocus.

As Collider reported in June, Marsden did not return to voice the talking cat. But if that post-credits cat scene is any indication of another haunted night in Salem coming, then it's possible Marsden or any of his former cast mates could make a wicked return to the franchise.

NEXT: Does ’Hocus Pocus 2’s End Credits Scene Mean a Third Film Is on the Way?