Legends react to legends in a new promo video for Hocus Pocus 2 that sees the film’s stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy viewing the anticipated sequel’s teaser for the first time. In a room that many of us would kill to be a fly on the wall in, the gals gather around a laptop to take in the first peek of the hard work they poured into the follow-up 30 years in the making.

As classy and gorgeous as ever, the women introduce themselves as “the infamous Sanderson Sisters” (cute!) and, with smiles on their faces, dive into the first look. The gals gleefully take in the teaser as the new tale begins to unfold before their eyes. Special effects have come a long way since the original film dropped back in 1993, and everything, including the witch’s Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy, aka The Book, has gotten an upgrade, something that proves to impress the leading ladies. While each has separate reactions throughout the trailer, it’s the film’s slogan, “Some legends never die,” that proved to blow all their minds. Why are they so cute?! As timeless as the witches they portray, each actress seems genuinely happy to have had the chance to reprise their fan favorite roles, clapping at the end of the clip.

Hocus Pocus 2 will take fans on a journey almost three decades after the events of the original film. When we last saw the Sanderson sisters, they were stopped dead in their tracks and turned to stone, seemingly gone for all eternity. But, history has a way of repeating itself and soon, they find themselves pulled back onto Earth with another shot at finding eternal youthfulness. This time around, the sisters will be reunited courtesy of a young coven of witches, with one celebrating her 16th birthday by lighting the black flame candle (rookie mistake). Youth faces off with beauty when the teens awaken the 17th-century witches and must find a way to put them back into the ground — this time for good.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Jason Marsden Won’t Return as the Voice of Thackery Binx

The trio of trouble will be joined by newcomers Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo, who will play the up-and-coming coven of teenage witches. Doug Jones is back to play Billy Butcherson, Winifred Sanderson’s ex-lover turned zombie, with Sam Richardson playing Gilbert, the owner of the local magic shop, and Tony Hale as the mayor of Salem. Anne Fletcher directed the whole gang in what’s sure to be a multi-generational hit.

You can check out the ladies’ reactions to the first look teaser of Hocus Pocus 2 below and begin counting down the days until the film’s release on Disney+ on September 30.