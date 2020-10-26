‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Bette Midler Confirms the Original Cast Will Return

Back in March, we reported that Hairspray director Adam Shankman was on board to direct Hocus Pocus 2 for Disney+. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy were expected to return as the witches for the sequel, but nothing had been confirmed. For those who never saw the 1993 family comedy, the nostalgic fave stars the trio of actresses as witches who were executed in 17th century Salem and have returned to achieve immortal life.

Speaking to Fox 5’s Good Day New York [via ET Canada], Midler confirms that she, Parker, and Najimy will return to play Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. “They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes,” said Midler. “I’m game, I’m totally game.” The stars previously reunited for the upcoming one-night-only virtual event In Search of the Sanderson Sisters, which will go to benefit the New York Restoration Project.

The question is whether or not Hocus Pocus can retain its nostalgic value almost thirty years later. The film has become a perennial favorite of spooky season, and I’m sure there are folks who grew up with the movie that are eager to see a new outing. For Disney, the stakes are relatively low since it’s a nice piece of content for Disney+, but a new Hocus Pocus movie isn’t exactly going to break the bank. Now that Midler says that she and her co-stars are game to return, it will be interesting to see how quickly Disney can get rolling on the sequel.