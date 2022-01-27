Fans are now closer to seeing the return of the Sanderson sisters. Bette Midler has announced that she has wrapped filming on the upcoming Disney+ film Hocus Pocus 2. In a message posted to Twitter, Midler shared an image of what looks to be an edible cake or cookie topper featuring the Sanderson sisters, writing "THAT'S A WRAP!!!!".

Midler will be reprising her role as Winifred Sanderson from director Kenny Ortega's original 1993 film. Also returning from the original film will be Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, and Doug Jones as William "Billy" Butcherson. Midler confirmed the return of the original trio for the sequel film in October 2020. "They want to make a movie, they've asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said "yes,"" said Midler during an appearance on Fox 5's Good Day New York.

Also starring in the film will be Whitney Peak (as Becca), Lila Buckingham (as Cassie), Belissa Escobedo (as Izzy), and Tony Hale (as Salem's mayor Jefry Traske). Similar to the premise of the original film, the sequel will see the Sanderson sisters accidentally brought back to modern-day Salem. The three young women who accidentally brought them back will have to figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

The film will be directed by Anne Fletcher, with a script from Jen D'Angelo. "Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film," Fletcher previously said. "I am so grateful to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers."

No release date has been set for Hocus Pocus 2. Check out Midler's post below:

