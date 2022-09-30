Halloween is near and so is the long-awaited return to the screen of the Sanderson sisters. 29 years after Hocus Pocus came out, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reunited for a sequel set to launch on Disney + just in time for the spooky season. In between evil laughter and spells, the beloved witches are transported to the present in the upcoming film and are committed to taking revenge on Salem for executing them in the past. Like the 1993 project, a group of high school kids must detain the sisters before things get out of control. As these new characters go face to face with the already well-known witches, viewers will get the chance to feel the nostalgia from the cult classic. Given that a few names from the original project will join new cast members in this follow-up production, here is a guide to the Hocus Pocus 2 ensemble.

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson

Considered the most clever of the bunch, Winnifred (or "Winni") is the eldest sister and normally leads the witches in every intrigue that they are involved in. She possesses the power to control electricity, cast spells, make potions, and use her hypnotic voice to attract adults to her traps. Award-winning actress and musician Bette Midler portrayed the character in Hocus Pocus and is reprising the role in the upcoming sequel. Other than this iconic performance, you might've seen her in films like The Stepford Wives and Parental Guidance or watched her in the Tony-winning Broadway show Hello Dolly! Midler also released more than 14 studio albums throughout her career, even garnering a few Grammys along the way.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson

As the middle sibling, Mary Sanderson always tries to appease the drama by demonstrating that she is a reliable partner-in-crime. Although she and Sarah fight once in a while to be noticed by Winni, Mary is the one who remains the most caring. Her superpower is the ability to sense any smell from a distance, which is very useful whenever the witches are on the lookout for children to cook for their rejuvenating spell. With time, Kathy Najimy has been involved in multiple comedic projects including Sister Act and The Wedding Planner. As of late, her most recent contribution to the screen aside from this sequel was her participation in the Apple TV + series, The Morning Show.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

The fairest Sanderson sister, Sarah is the youngest and the most naive in the group. Given her flirtatious nature and sadistic humor, she can easily attract men and control them to her advantage. Unlike Winni's capacity to allure adults through her hypnotic voice, Sarah uses her skill to convince little kids to follow her commands. This is also a way for her to contribute in the search for children to cook for the maleficent potion. Sarah Jessica Parker not only plays Sarah in Hocus Pocus 2, but she is also responsible for incorporating Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO hit series Sex and the City. Now that the show was rebooted under the title And Just Like That, the actress gets to step once again into the designer-selected shoes of her memorable lead role.

Whitney Peak as Becca

Becca is one of the new characters introduced in the sequel and according to the trailer, her birthday ritual might've been linked to the Sanderson sisters' return. Since she and her friends were responsible for bringing the witches back into town, Becca must do whatever it takes to prevent them from causing further harm. Playing teenagers isn't new territory for actress Whitney Peak. Not only does she star in the Gossip Girl reboot, but she is also involved in the supernatural YA show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Belissa Escobedo as Izzy

Also, a new addition to the story, Izzy is one of Becca's best friends and was there for the birthday ritual that resuscitated the witches. As a best friend is expected to do, Izzy is ready to give Becca a helping hand in detaining the sisters. Actress Belissa Escobedo is still dipping her toes into the screen, but she already has some experience in the horror genre. Before being selected for the part in Hocus Pocus 2, she was cast in Ryan Murphy's spinoff series American Horror Stories.

The Sanderson sisters aren't the only characters from the original film that will reappear in the sequel. Wini's ex-boyfriend Billy Butcherson will once again ascend from the grave and assist the teenagers in the conquest against the witches. Despite his monstrous figure, the character had a pivotal role in ensuring that the kids in the original film had their mission accomplished, so having him back for this production will be extra important. Doug Jones, who played the character in Hocus Pocus, is also back for the sequel. The actor has a keen interest in collaborating on supernatural projects, including Guillermo Del Toro's acclaimed films Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water. He is also currently involved in the sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery as Captain Saru.

Before Becca and Izzy had any access to Wini's ancient book of potions and spells, they got it from a bookstore clerk named Gilbert. His shop contains much more than just books since apparently magic is also roaming around the aisles. Sam Richardson plays Gilbert in Hocus Pocus 2, and you have probably seen him in a few comedic roles including the HBO series Veep. He also participated in Ted Lasso, which stars another member of the cast in the upcoming sequel.

Hannah Waddingham as The Witch

Although audiences are already familiar with the witches, they will now get a chance to watch a bit of their background story. According to the trailer, The Witch is responsible for gifting the witchcraft manual to Wini when she turned 16. The familiar face behind the new character is none other than Hannah Waddingham, who plays the beloved Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso. Despite the limited information given about the character, the trailer hints that she was the one who gave the Sanderson sisters the power to cast devious spells and fly on their brooms.