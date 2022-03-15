Some interesting cast developments have been discovered as post-production begins on Hocus Pocus 2. In an Entertainment Weekly exclusive, sources have spotted RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and All-Stars 6-star Ginger Minj on the film's set. Reportedly, Minj will appear in a minor role as one of three queens impersonating the Sanderson Sisters, who later get to meet their inspirations in a spell-tacular performance. While the identities of her fellow Sisters are currently under wraps, Minj will be showing off her take on Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson. This will be Minj's fourth appearance in a feature film.

While fans might get to see the Sanderson's take the stage once more, hopefully with another grand rendition of 'I Put a Spell on You,' it seems that hopes for more original cast cameos are dimming. Entertainment Weekly also confirmed that original film cast member Thora Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani Dennison. Dani was one of the three children who faced the sisters back in 1993, alongside her older brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Disney reportedly approached the actress to play an adult version of Dani in a supporting role. Supposedly, Dani would have assisted the three new teens who will resurrect the witches in 2022, leading the teens in banishing Winfred, Mary, and Sarah once more. However, Birch had to decline due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments with Addams Family-inspired series Wednesday. Birch later left the series in December due to personal and familial reasons.

While certain cast members are not returning for the long-awaited sequel, fans can be assured that the three witches are just as mischievous as their 1993-selves. Midler returns alongside Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson, respectively. Doug Jones also returns to the role of Billy Butcherson, Winifred's cursed undead lover. Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo join the cast as the sequel's heroines. Tony Hale also joins the cast as the mayor of Salem, with Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Froy Gutierrez cast in undisclosed roles.

Image via WowPresents+

RELATED: 'Hocus Pocus 2': Doug Jones Announces Filming Wrap With Billy Butcherson Selfie

Filming for Hocus Pocus 2 officially began in October 2021 and wrapped in mid-January 2022, according to social media reports by Midler and Jones. While Birch was unable to rejoin the cast, fans are still hoping for cameo appearances by original cast members Katz and Shaw, though the former retired from acting in the early 2000s. Only time and social media will tell if these two will reunite with their former co-stars as Disney gears up for another terrifying adventure.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to release on Disney+ in October 2022, just in time for Halloween.

'Ms. Marvel' Trailer Reveals the Rise of a Teenage Superhero The six-episode season will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 8.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Shawnee Haas (157 Articles Published) Shawnee Haas is a TV/Movies News Writer for Collider. She graduated in 2021 from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor's in Film & TV Production. She enjoys writing nonfiction and creative fiction pieces in her free time and watching classic horror movies with her friends. More From Shawnee Haas