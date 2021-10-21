Sam Richardson is joining Disney’s Hocus Pocus sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Richardson will be joining the returning stars Bette Midler (Beaches), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City), and Kathy Najimy (Sister Act) in the Disney+ feature.

While he is best known for playing Richard Splett on Veep, Richardson has had an excellent year. He had a small but memorable role in the recent Ted Lasso season, starred alongside Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War, and starred in the very funny horror-comedy Werewolves Within. He is also set to co-star with Pratt in Universal feature Stranded Asset, which he co-wrote with Hocus Pocus 2 writer Jen D’Angelo.

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993 and starred Midler, Parker, and Najimy as sisters who were cursed in 1963 in Salem, Massachusetts. The witches were inadvertently resurrected centuries later by a boy who had recently moved from California to Salem. When the witches come to the 20th century, they find that Halloween is now being celebrated as a holiday. The film was viewed as a box office disappointment, earning $39 million, but became a cult classic.

Hocus Pocus 2 has been in development for quite some time now. Disney+ confirmed that The Proposal filmmaker Anne Fletcher is taking over directing duties from Adam Shankman, who previously was attached to direct and remains on as an executive producer along with Ralph Winter and David Kirschner. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special,” Fletcher said.

There is no release date yet for Hocus Pocus 2, but with filming currently underway, it's possible we could we watching Richardson and the Sanderson sisters next Halloween on Disney+.

