Get your broomsticks ready, my pretties. In exciting, seasonally appropriate news, Disney tweeted a new teaser for the upcoming sequel to their 1993 classic, Hocus Pocus, including the reveal of a new, all star cast.

Joining the original witchy trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be an all-star ensemble of Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. Also returning from the first film is Doug Jones, who played the zombified William “Billy” Butcherson. The tweet also confirms a previous report that Sam Richardson would be joining the sequel.

The original follows a devilish group of witches, the Sanderson sisters, accidentally resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts - where else, after all - on Halloween night. While it initially received middling reviews, with a lukewarm $44.9 million dollar return at the box office, it has since become a Millennial cult classic, with a spike in home release sales every Halloween.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Sam Richardson Joining the Sanderson Sisters in Disney Sequel

Disney’s tweet also re-affirms the previously reported Fall 2022 release date, with the film still set to premiere on Disney Plus. Last week, The Providence Journal reported that Hocus Pocus 2 had begun shooting in Providence, Rhode Island. The hotly anticipated sequel is set to follow a story in which three young women accidentally bring back the terrible Sandersons to modern-day Salem, and are forced to work out a way to stop them.

The major studios, not least Disney, have reaped major rewards turning back to their classic catalogues over recent years, with titles like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Cruella and Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of West Side Story all premiering this year.

READ MORE: Hello, Salem: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Is In Production

15 Movies Like 'Pride & Prejudice' for More Romantic Period Satire It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a person in possession of good taste, must be in want of Jane Austen themed movie suggestions.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email