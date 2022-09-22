Fans who have long awaited Hocus Pocus 2 will cackle with delight at the new character posters of the Sanderson sisters, posted to Disney+'s official Twitter on September 22. The three part Twitter thread shows the posters of Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Milder as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. Mary is facing to the left, and Sarah is facing to the right, both of them clothed in purple dresses; Mary is covered with a red cape and Sarah is covered with a purple cape.

Winifred is decked out in a green dress and cape, with green magic shooting out of one hand. The movie's title is at the bottom, along with the tagline, "We're back, witches." The sky behind all three of the sisters is colorful and chaotic, and they all look ready to cause mischief and mayhem.

Hocus Pocus came out in 1993, and stars Najimy, Milder, and Parker as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches accidentally brought to life by a young boy in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. The film did not do well in theaters on its initial release, but its spike in sales and showings on TV every Halloween season turned the film into a cult classic. The end of the movie left the possibility of a sequel open, with the eye on Winifred's spellbook opening and revealing it is still alive. This sequel is now close at hand, taking place 29 years after the events of the first movie.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: The Sanderson Sisters Reach New Heights in New Poster For 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Much like the premise of Hocus Pocus, the premise of the sequel is similar, with three high school students having to work together and stop the Sanderson sisters from wreaking havoc on present-day Salem. Najimy, Milder, and Parker return as the Sandersons, and Doug Jones reprises his role from the first movie as Billy Butcherson, a former lover of Winifred's.

Joining the cast in new roles are Whitney Peak as high school student Becca, Lilia Buckingham as high school student Cassie, Belissa Escobedo as high school student Izzy, Hannah Waddingham as The Witch, Tony Hale as Jefry Traske, and Sam Richardson as Gilbert, and Froy Gutierrez as Mike. Additionally, Ginger Minj, Kornbread Jete, and Kahmora Hall from RuPaul's Drag Race will portray drag queens who impersonate the Sanderson sisters.

Fans will not have to wait too much longer for the movie's release, as it's coming to Disney+ on September 30. Take a look at the character posters below: