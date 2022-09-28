Age is just a number in a new clip for Hocus Pocus 2 that sees two of the three teenage girls responsible for resurrecting the Sanderson Sisters outsmarting the witches. Using their knowledge and quick wits against their would-be killers, Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) and Becca (Whitney Peak) fool Winnie (Bette Middler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) into believing that not only are they also part of a coven but that they’re forty-years-old — far beyond the child to teenager range the witches are looking to feast on.

This sneak peek was the latest in an ongoing drop of media surrounding the upcoming sequel to 1993’s Hocus Pocus. At the rate they’re going, the production’s lucky that the film comes out on Friday because they’re close to releasing the entire movie one clip at a time. But we aren’t complaining. After waiting nearly three decades for the next chapter in the Hocus Pocus story, anything to hold us over is terrific.

Hocus Pocus 2 will center its story around Izzy, Becca, and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), three teens who accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back from the dead to wreak havoc on the town of Salem, Massachusetts all over again. Along with Najimy, Parker, and Midler, the film will also see the return of Doug Jones’ William “Billy” Butcherson. Sadly, Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Thora Birch won’t be reprising their roles from the original feature, with the latter recently revealing how bummed out she was that she wasn't able to fit an appearance into her schedule. Also entering the world of the Sanderson Sisters and their dastardly spellbook will be Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Hannah Waddingham, with previous RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Ginger Minj, Kornbread Jeté, and Kahmora Hall appearing as drag versions of the witchy queens.

For fans out there who were worried that the sequel wouldn’t hold up, we have some great news for you as early reactions to the flick are pouring copious amounts of praise into the witch’s cauldron. Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt was left spellbound after catching the film that she describes as “spectacular fun” with a “truly delightful new cast.” Other reviews have been applauding the performances of Midler, Parker, and Najimy, while even more have celebrated Anne Fletcher’s directorial vision.

For now, you can check out the new clip below as well as our bountiful coverage of all things Hocus Pocus 2 before the film hits Disney+ this Friday, September 30.