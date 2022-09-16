The hour grows closer as the air grows cooler! The Sanderson Sisters' return to Salem in Hocus Pocus 2 is fast-approaching, but this time we know from previous trailers that we'll be getting more backstory on the three wicked vixens. Almost 30 years in the making, this origin story is something we didn't know we were waiting for, but fans are absolutely bewitched by all the new content. In this brand-new clip shared on Hocus Pocus Guide's Instagram, Hannah Waddingham's mysterious new character shares a personal moment with the three young sisters.

In 1993, Disney introduced the world to Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) Sanderson, three 17th century witchy sisters who haunted the forests of Salem, Massachusetts. They plagued the nearby town by luring children to their cottage and sucking their souls to remain young and beautiful for eternity. Though they were apprehended by the townspeople and sentenced to death, those wily witches made certain they weren't gone for good. Three centuries later the sisters were brought back by the Black Flame Candle for a Halloween night of delightfully wicked fun. Honestly, 30 years is nothing in the grand scheme of things, and the Sanderson Sisters are back!

In the latest teaser from the sequel, fans get a little more insight into Waddingham's character, known only as "The Witch." We caught just a glimpse of her in the trailer when she gifts the young Sanderson Sisters the infamous Book — the loyal spell book from the original film. Now, we see Waddingham portraying a wise witch with an affectionate disposition toward the girls, explaining to them the importance of their coven. We also get a feel for the magical set, the dark and spooky woods and a bright full moon behind them, set to a melancholy song with that familiar Disney goodness.

It's revealed that Waddingham's coven is "long gone," and she informs the Sanderson Sisters that "the world is not too fond of witches." It's a somber moment as the wind blows and the music swells, but leave it to Mary to break the mood. She helpfully points out that the reason the witches are feared may be because of their habit of eating children. Whatever moment they were having passes and Waddingham, perplexed, demands, "How else does one stay young and ridiculously beautiful?" She has a point.

Hocus Pocus 2 brings back Midler, Parker, Najimy and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. Joining Waddingham are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belisa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Hocus Pocus 2, written by Jen D'Angelo and directed by Anne Fletcher, premieres exclusively on Disney+ starting September 30. You can watch the newest clip below: