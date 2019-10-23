Exclusive: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Moving Forward at Disney+ with Writer Jen D’Angelo

0

Jen D’Angelo, who served as a writer and co-producer on Workaholics, has been hired to write the script for Hocus Pocus 2, which is in the works at Disney Plus, Collider has exclusively learned.

The original Hocus Pocus may not have cast a spell on the box office when it hit theaters back in 1993, but the film has endured over the years to become something of a cult classic.

Sources say that D’Angelo has been tasked with finding a way to bring back the original cast of Bette Midler as Winifred, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy as Mary. None of them are attached at the moment, but the studio is hopeful that they’ll be involved with the sequel in some capacity. Since the project is still in early development at Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, it remains unclear whether they’ll be the main characters, or whether we’ll see them pass the proverbial torch to a new generation of witches.

Kenny Ortega directed the original from a script by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert, based on a story by Garris and David Kirschner, the latter of whom produced alongside Steven Haft. Omri Katz played the young male lead of Max, and he was joined in Salem by Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, and Doug Jones.

D’Angelo served as a writer-producer on the Fox sitcom LA to Vegas and the CBS sitcom Happy Together, and she was also credited as an associate producer on last year’s action-comedy Game Over, Man! on Netflix. D’Angelo is also an actress who played the recurring character of Veronica on the Facebook series *Loosely Exactly Nicole. She’s represented by UTA, Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

For a complete list of Disney Plus offerings, click here. The streaming service launches on November 12