Jones seems very excited for fans to see the upcoming sequel, which is on track for a Halloween 2022 release.

Revealing that William “Billy” Butcherson will indeed rise once again, actor Doug Jones took to Twitter in his full zombie look to alert followers that he has wrapped filming on Hocus Pocus 2. Catching our first view of Jones in his makeup, the actor laid back to snap a selfie. Just like in the first film, the dead man sports a mop of messy black hair and wrinkly skin, complete with stitches over his lips, keeping his mouth closed for all time after he cheated on the wrong witch - Winifred (Bette Midler).

In his Twitter post (which has since been deleted), Jones wrote “That’s a wrap on HOCUS POCUS 2!!!” Adding that his character “will see you this October 2022 on your Disney+!!” The exciting news comes hot on the heels of Midler posting her own wrapping announcement to Twitter just a few days prior. With some of the main cast ending their time on set, it looks like the movie is on track to debut just in time for the spooky season later this year.

Joining Jones and Midler to reprise their roles from the iconic 1993 film, Hocus Pocus, will be Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, completing the trio of witches seeking eternal youth. Also starring will be Whitney Peak, Lila Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, and Froy Gutierrez.

RELATED: 'Hocus Pocus 2' Will Arrive Halloween 2022, Teases Producer

Picking up in present day Salem, the sequel will tell a new story centered around three teenage girls who accidentally bring the sisterly triad back to life. Once again on the hunt to fill their bellies with children and regain youthfulness, the gals will stop at nothing to complete their evil mission. The teenagers must now work together to send the witches back to the afterlife.

Produced by Adam Shankman and Walt Disney Pictures, Hocus Pocus 2 was written by Jen D’Angelo with Anne Fletcher (Step Up, 27 Dresses) directing.

Longtime fans of the now franchise have been eagerly awaiting any and all news surrounding the upcoming feature since it began filming in Fall 2021. Unlike the original movie, which was mostly shot in the featured city of Salem, Massachusetts, the new telling rolled cameras in Rhode Island, recreating the witchy town in a new state.

With filming now coming to an end, we can hopefully anticipate even more follow-ups surrounding the soon-to-be sequel film. Jones' post has since been deleted but you can check out the photo (and the actor's own comments on the makeup) below.

'Hocus Pocus 2': Bette Midler Wraps Filming on the Spooky Disney Sequel We can't wait to see the finished product!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email