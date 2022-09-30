Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.Whether you’re watching a movie at home or shelling out some cash for popcorn and slushies at your local theater, you’ve likely become pre-programmed by Marvel to anticipate mid-credit and end-credit surprises during your moviegoing experience. Rest assured, Hocus Pocus 2 does not disappoint with its 30-second end credit scene that seems to hint that this isn’t the last time the Black Flame candle will be lit.

Nearly thirty years after Hocus Pocus captured the hearts of a generation, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have made their return to Salem, Massachusetts by way of another accidental candle summoning. In Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy’s (Belissa Escobedo) defense, they were set up by Gilbert (Sam Richardson)! How were they supposed to know that he had been plotting and planning since 1993 to summon the Sanderson Sisters?

Image via Disney

While the original Hocus Pocus felt like the end of the story, there was still plenty of room for Disney to revisit the sisters and their story and Hocus Pocus 2 proves that you can smartly lean into nostalgia with a legacy sequel, without sacrificing quality—though there definitely are sacrifices! You can’t have Hocus Pocus and the Sanderson Sisters without some casual, garden-variety child sacrifices. In order to achieve their desperate attempt at eternal youth and immortality, Winnie (Midler) and her sisters once again seek out the ingredients they need to complete their spell, and this time their enemy comes in the form of Cassie Traske (Lilia Buckingham), the descendant of the reverend who hung the sisters.

Unfortunately, once Winnie’s beloved spellbook chooses Becca and their spells go awry, Winnie learns that all magic comes at a price, and this time it’s a steep price to pay. Rather than granting them their long-coveted wish, Winnie achieves her dream at the cost of her sisters’ lives. As the 17th-century flashbacks revealed, their descent into witchy mayhem was sparked by Winnie’s desire to stay with her sisters in the face of great adversity, and in the end, their unity is what she has to sacrifice. But, of course, she doesn’t want to be separated from her sisters and in the end, she relinquishes control and lets herself be turned to shimmery dust so she can join her sisters in whatever afterlife has been afforded to them. It’s a surprisingly somber and touching end to the Sanderson Sisters' story—but the door to Hocus Pocus is far from shut.

What is Hocus Pocus 2’s End Credit Scene?

After the Sanderson Sisters sing their swan song—a.k.a a cheeky rendition of “The Witches Are Back”—the credits come to a close on Gilbert’s magic shop (housed where the Sanderson Sisters once lived) as his beloved black cat, Cobweb, meanders down the hallway to a store room. While Binx isn’t in Hocus Pocus 2, Cobweb certainly filled the void left behind by the adorable black cat, and it seems fitting that the feline should be the one to close out the film and tease what might be on the horizon for the newly minted franchise.

In the end credit scene, Cobweb jumps onto Gilbert’s desk, before leaping onto the bookshelf behind it where a series of wooden boxes are lined up, including the one he draws attention to. Box 2567, with an additional label indicating that within the box is “B.F Candle #2.” There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that “B.F.” means Black Flame candle and that the box contains a second Black Flame candle. Uh oh!

Image via Disney

Where Could a Hocus Pocus 3 Go?

Should the early and excited critic reactions translate into a swath of satisfied Hocus Pocus fans, Hocus Pocus 2 smartly laid the groundwork for a third film in the franchise by introducing audiences to The Witch Mother (Hannah Waddingham). While very little was revealed about the glamorous witch that the young Sanderson Sisters encountered in the woods outside of Salem in the 17th century, that leaves the door open for bringing her back in a future installment and exploring yet another motivated witch.

Gilbert may be over his obsession with the Sanderson Sisters after they made him do their bidding and threatened to kill him, so he probably won’t be trying to raise any witches from the dead, there is room for the newest witchling Becca and her own little coven (Izzy and Cassie) to summon The Witch Mother—especially since the woods are their own long-held sacred space, just like her.

Whether the Witch Mother is explored in the future or not, the end credits seem to suggest this isn’t the last time we’ll see the new cast of characters and their fledgling journey into magic.

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming now on Disney+.