The sequel to the 1993 classic will be released in the fall of 2022.

The Sanderson sisters will soon be putting a spell on movie audiences again. As part of Disney+ Day, Disney has revealed a new image of the three sisters for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2.

The image shows Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler), Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy). The three actresses are reprising their roles from the original 1993 film, which was directed by Kenny Ortega. In October 2020, when Midler was asked about reprising the role, she said "they want to make a movie, they've asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes." Sam Richardson, who recently appeared in Ted Lasso and this year's The Tomorrow War, will also star in the film. The sequel will also feature Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

The sequel will be directed by Anne Fletcher, whose previous directing work includes 2009's The Proposal, starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, and 2008's 27 Dresses, with Katherine Heigl and James Marsden. "Now more than ever, people need to laugh," said Fletcher when talking about the sequel. "We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film."

"This is a movie for everyone," Fletcher said, "from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers." Shankman was originally announced as the director for the film but left due to scheduling conflicts. He is currently directing Disenchanted, a sequel to 2007's Enchanted starring Amy Adams.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on Disney+ in the fall of 2022. In the meantime, fans can rewatch the original 1993 classic on Disney+. Check out the first image of the Sanderson sisters' return below.

