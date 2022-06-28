A lot of new information regarding the long-awaited upcoming wicked, witchy sequel Hocus Pocus 2 has just come bubbling to the surface. Along with a new trailer and poster, which give a look at the Sanderson sisters and the new group of kids who will come up against them, new images have also been released. And though we may still be in the thick of summer, it's never too early to prepare for Halloween — or, in this case, September 20, which is when Hocus Pocus 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

The new sequel will take place some 29 years after the events of the original film, all the way back in the ye olden times of 1993 (that's right millennials, we're shriveling up inside and the Sanderson sisters' pursuit of youth eternal is starting to seem startlingly appealing). This time, however, we will follow a budding coven of witches as one celebrates her 16th birthday, performing a ceremony to come into her power using none other than the black flame candle. But their little witchy mischief goes awry when they awaken the three evil Sanderson sisters, the 17th-century witches who were last brought back to life in the 1990s. The three friends will have to come together to defeat the witches once and for all before Halloween.

The four new images, released today along with the trailer and new poster, give us an up-close look at what we should expect from the upcoming film. The first image shows our new heroes, Becca, Cassie, and Izzy, as they're setting off from school on a chilly fall day, preparing for Becca's sixteenth birthday. The second image, a stark contrast to the first, is of the three Sanderson sisters: Mary, played by Kathy Najimy, Winnie, played by Bette Middler, and Sarah, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. The three witches stand before a carnival scene, no doubt trying to sniff out the three young witches. The third image shows Becca and Izzy sitting in the woods, with Becca about to light the black flame candle, and the fourth image shows Gilbert, played by Sam Richardson, the owner of a magic shop in Salem who tells Becca of the significance of a witch's sixteenth birthday.

Playing Becca, Cassie, and Izzy are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo. Also joining the cast is Doug Jones, who you may (but probably won't) recognize as Billy Butcherson, the deceased former lover of Winnie, and sometimes lover of Sarah. The hilarious Tony Hale is also joining the cast as the mayor of Salem. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher and produced by Lynn Harris, with Ralph Winter, David Kirschner, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released to Disney+ just in time for the Halloween season on September 30, 2022. Until then, you can check out the new trailer here and see the new images below.

