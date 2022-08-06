The spellbinding sisters are back! Gracing the cover of this month’s D23 magazine are the Sanderson sisters, Mary (Kathy Najimy), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Winifred (Bette Midler) apper to celebrate the release of the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2.

The first of two covers sees the witchy trio looking at the moon, their back towards the camera while the air ruffles their signature cloaks as the caption declares "We're back, witches!" The other one gives us a better look at their costumes face-on, and it looks like they're in the midst of a musical performance. While it's tought to imagine anything surpassing the iconic "I Put a Spell on You" number, it seems like no time has passed for the three witches.

Hocus Pocus 2 is a sequel to the much-loved 1993 movie and is directed by Anne Fletcher with a script from Jen D'Angelo. The movie will feature the return of the Sanderson sisters as three young women accidentally bring them to today’s Salem. Now the three girls must figure out a way to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

Image via Disney

Fans of the original movie have spent decades waiting for the sequel and finally, their wishes will come true when the movie debuts on Disney+ in September. Speaking to the D23 Magazine about her experience back on set Midler revealed, “Kathy, especially, acted as the keeper of the Black Flame Candle, forgive my pun.” She added, “She was adamant about what the fans would and wouldn’t accept, and we sort of followed her lead.”

While the original movie garnered mixed reviews at the time of its release, its annual airing on television during the Halloween season over the years made it a cult classic. The movie saw the three sisters resurrected after 300 years as a young boy, Max (Omri Katz), accidentally lights up the cursed Candle of Black Flame and must rescue his sister Dani (Thora Birch) with the help of his crush Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and a black cat named Thackery Binx.

Along with Midler, Parker, and Najimy reprising their roles, Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Whitney Peak as Becca, Lilia Buckingham as Cassie Traske, Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, and Hannah Waddingham as The Witch among others.

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30, meanwhile, check out the new trailer and synopsis below: