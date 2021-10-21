Hocus Pocus 2 has begun filming in Providence, Rhode Island! The sequel to the hit film Hocus Pocus has been a long time coming and will star Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who reprise their roles from the must-see Halloween original. Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere fall 2022 on Disney+.

The Providence Journal reported that filming took place at the local La Salle Academy, with the school setting reminding us of the younger stars of the original Hocus Pocus and the connection the Sanderson Sisters had to characters like Dani (Thora Birch) and Max (Omri Katz).

According to The Providence Journal, filming began and there were signs posted outside the private Catholic school indicating that crews would be filming on behalf of "Fairy Dust Productions," both on the grounds of the academy and inside the school while students were attending.

In the upcoming sequel, three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world. The world may have been free of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah and the fear they invoked in us all, but what happens when you mess with magic? It messes back.

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film," director Anne Fletcher said in a previous statement. "I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started."

Finally, we're going back to Salem with the Sanderson Sisters and we can't wait! Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere fall 2022 on Disney+.

