The cat is out of the bag, as Entertainment Weekly revealed Jason Marsden will not come back for Hocus Pocus 2 after having voiced the feline Thackery Binx in the first film. In the original story, Binx was a human cursed by the evil Sanderson Sisters to live forever as a black cat.

While Marsden's absence from the sequel might be sad for Binx’s fans, it’s not exactly a surprise. In the first film, Binx’s curse is broken by the three children who fight against the Sanderson Sister in Salem, Max (Omri Katz), Dani (Thora Birch), and Allison (Vinessa Shaw). At the end of 1993’s Hocus Pocus, the soul of Binx is finally freed from his feline prison and moves to the afterlife to be with his sister. However, since the sequel’s trailer released earlier today featured another black cat, many fans wondered if that could mean Binx would return. It’s still too early to know if the cat featured in the trailer is Binx, but since Marsden is not coming back, it’s safe to assume the feline is a new victim.

Besides Marsden, Hocus Pocus 2 won’t see the return of Birch. The sequel’s original script had a supporting role for the adult version of Dani, but Birch was unable to join the production due to conflicting agendas. However, Hocus Pocus 2 features the three original Sanderson Sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Doug Jones is also returning as Billy Butcherson, the zombie ex-boyfriend of Winifred Sanderson (Midler).

Joining the Hocus Pocus universe for the sequel are Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), and Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories) as three teenagers who must face the witches on Halloween after the Sanderson Sisters get once more released in Salem, 29 years after the events of the first film. The sequel also stars RuPaul's Drag Race stars Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Ginger Minj, and Kahmora Hall as a trio of drag queens who impersonates the Sanderson sisters. Rounding up the new additions are Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale (Veep), Sam Richardson (Veep), and Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf). Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by Anne Fletcher from a script by Jen D'Angelo.

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on September 30 at Disney+, one month before All Hallow’s Eve. Check out the sequel’s synopsis below: