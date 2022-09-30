Editor's Note: The Following contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.After nearly thirty years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have been summoned back to Salem, Massachusetts to cause a little witchy mayhem in their continued pursuit of eternal youth and immortality. Somehow, Disney has cracked the code on crafting a marvelous legacy sequel and Hocus Pocus 2 recaptures the magic of the film that put a spell on audiences in 1993—and Halloweens ever after. And of course, the film found a way to pay homage to their return with a catchy end credits track entitled “The Witches Are Back.”

In addition to the Sanderson Sisters, Doug Jones reprises his role as the lumbering half-alive corpse of Billy Butcherson who was most definitely not Winifred Sanderson’s boyfriend. History got that one wrong and so did she! While it is extremely exciting to see these four return to Salem, Hocus Pocus 2 also introduces audiences to a new cast of characters including The Witch Mother (Hannah Waddingham), an up-and-coming witch Becca (Whitney Peak), her best friend Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), and Jefry (Tony Hale) and Cassie Traske (Lilia Buckingham), the descendants of the reverend that hung the Sanderson Sisters, and Gilbert (Sam Richardson) whose magic shop occupies the sisters' ancestral home.

One thing that always made Hocus Pocus so magical was the way that it utilized music, not only in their spellwork but throughout the film. The original film made Annie Lennox’s “I Put a Spell on You” synonymous with Halloween for an entire generation, and Hocus Pocus 2 follows a similar pattern by tapping into some old-school classics to expose a new audience to them.

Does Hocus Pocus 2 Have an End Credit Scene?

Before you get to the threequel-teasing end credit scene, you will first have to get through the delightfully fun pre-credit sing session, courtesy of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. As the credits begin to roll, reminding audiences of the names of the talented cast that they just watched, Winnie, Mary, and Sarah sidle up to the vintage recording booth to sing “The Witches Are Back.” In typical fashion, there’s high drama, over-exaggeration, threats of murder, and Winnie being utterly impatient about everything and anything. As the credits reveal, the trio lend their own singing voices to their characters as they serenade audiences with a track that perfectly matches the upbeat fun and classic humor that the newly minted Hocus Pocus franchise has always been known for.

Who Wrote “The Witches Are Back”?

This one may come as a surprise to some audiences as the rest of the credits come to a close. “The Witches Are Back” isn’t just some peppy tune they pulled together for Hocus Pocus 2. The track is a cleverly crafted re-write of Sir Elton John and his long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin’s track “The Bitch Is Back.”

The credits aren’t the only place that the Sanderson Sisters sing this tune, they also put on a little mini-show when Becca and Izzy accidentally summon them with the Black Flame candle on a full moon. They might be from 17th-century Salem, but the witches know how to croon an old classic with a new twist—especially when it means hypnotizing unsuspecting partygoers! Once more, the Sanderson Sisters dazzle an audience into submission, but this time, instead of “I Put a Spell on You,” the trance is brought upon by a raucously fun rendition of “One Way or Another.”

“The Witches Are Back” and “One Way or Another” aren’t even the only musical number in Hocus Pocus 2 either! Waddingham sings along to a reprised version of Sarah Sanderson’s haunting melody “Garden of Magic” composed by James Horner for the original film, which Parker also sings along to at one point.

Movie Credits Should Be Fun

If Marvel has taught us anything it’s to always stick around for the credits, but seldom do films make their end credits fun. Sure, sticking around for the actual end credits of Hocus Pocus 2 is rewarding in its own right, but it’s an absolute delight to see Midler, Parker, and Najimy prancing around in character one more time after their somber farewell. While we will undoubtedly see more of Salem, Massachusetts, it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing the Sanderson Sisters again.

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming now on Disney+.