Halloween weekend is quickly sneaking up on us which means there’s no better time to stream all your favorite horror movies. 2022 has been such an amazing year for the horror genre so far. One of the long awaited sequels that finally dropped on Disney+ late last month was Hocus Pocus 2. The spooky family friendly follow up to the 1993 cult classic was the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season. Now it’s been reported that Hocus Pocus 2 has set the new Nielsen’s weekly record with 2.7 billion minutes streamed between the week of September 26 and October 2.

Hocus Pocus 2 beat the previous record holder which was last year's hit Disney animated film Encanto which had 2.2 billion minutes streamed in its debut week on Disney+. What’s more impressive with this new record is that these numbers only account for this witchy sequel’s first weekend as it debuted on Friday, September 30. It’s not surprising to hear that Hocus Pocus 2 broke this kind of record as the sequel had a lot of things going for it. For one this was a Disney+ exclusive that was a film 29 years in the making. Hocus Pocus has not left our pop culture zeitgeist in the last 30 years and the original film always felt like it had the power of a franchise with a sea of sequels. Merchandising for this franchise, even before the sequel was announced, was generating an endless amount of money for Disney.

Nostalgia for Hocus Pocus is stronger than it’s ever been, but it also helped that Hocus Pocus 2 lived up to its monstrous hype. The sequel somehow was able to recapture the wondrous magic of the original with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy stepping back onto their broomsticks with hilarious ease. In our own review for the film, Collider gave it a B+ saying it “summons the magic of nostalgia with laughs, heart, and music, and perfectly satisfies the heart of audiences trying to rekindle the past.” The original Hocus Pocus was this joyfully atmospheric coming-of-age story about outgrowing the cynicism we gain as we age. Hocus Pocus 2 doesn’t cast the same spell twice and applies that genre setup to a loving story about sisterhood.

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming now on Disney+ and is probably going to break more streaming records as, like the original, it's a highly rewatchable film. You can read Collider’s full spoiler free review for the sequel here. The trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 can also be seen down below.