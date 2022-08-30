Pumpkin Spice is back at Starbucks, Labor Day weekend is just ahead, and the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 is circling its Disney+ release. Ahead of the film's upcoming release, Disney+ has debuted a new poster for the film, giving us a wicked new look into the three Sanderson sisters' return to Salem. Hocus Pocus 2 will be released exclusively to Disney+ on September 30.

Hocus Pocus 2 picks up 29 years after the events of the first film, when last a virgin was foolish enough to light the Black Flame Candle, bringing back the 17th-century Sanderson sisters. When the sisters are resurrected once again, it will be up to three high school students to stop the witches from bringing chaos to the sleepy New England town before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. All three of the original Sanderson sisters are returning to the project, no small feat for three such acting legends.

The new poster displays the three sisters in all their glory. Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson, the eldest of the sisters stands in front, walking toward the viewer. She is flanked by her two hapless witch-sisters. Sarah Sanderson, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, stands on her left, and Mary Sanderson, played by Kathy Najimy, follows on her right, showcasing her signature crooked smile. In the poster, the three witches are shown walking through downtown Salem in front of a full moon, complete with misty swirls of malevolent magic. Winifred Sanderson reaches her hand out to the viewer as if beckoning them to her cauldron.

Starring alongside the Sanderson sisters are Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, who played Billy Butcherson in the first film, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, and Froy Gutierrez. The film also features Tony Hale of Veep, and Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso.

Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by Anne Fletcher, who previously worked on Dumplin and The Proposal. The film is produced by Lynn Harris, with Ralph Winter, David Kirschner, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers on the project.

The curse of the Black Flame Candle will fall on Salem, and Disney+ viewers, exactly one month from today on September 30, exclusively on Disney+. So prepare a salt circle, pop some popcorn, and keep lighters away from any and all virgins in your life. You can take a look at the new poster below.