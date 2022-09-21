Catch the Sanderson Sisters reaching new heights in a brand-new poster for Hocus Pocus 2. Shared on the film’s Twitter account, we see the legendary trio sky-high on their chosen modes of transportation. Ranging from the classic broom to the new age Swiffer, the sisters can be seen in front of a giant full moon ready to cast a spell or two on the town below. Speaking of below, the bottom of the poster reveals returning character, William “Billy” Butcherson (Doug Jones), prepared to rise from the dead all over again to put an end to the child-eating witches.

Almost three decades ago, our leading ladies Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) were turned to dust after their plans were foiled by a group of meddling kids. Now, the witches are back and there’s hell to pay, as the town of Salem will soon find out. After three high-school students, Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), perform a ritual that accidentally summons the long gone sisters back from the grave, they find themselves on a harrowing journey to turn the sinister witches to dust once and for all. Along with the new shenanigans (and hopeful musical numbers!) audiences will also get to see how the Sanderson Sisters became the iconic witches that we know, love, and fear. A recent clip shared some of that background as we saw new-to-the-franchise actress Hannah Waddingham filling young Winnie, Sarah, and Mary’s heads with mystical and immortal ideas.

Also joining the cast this time around will be Veep alumni Tony Hale and Sam Richardson, as well as Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf). In a fun twist on an old classic, previous RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Ginger Minj, Kornbread Jeté and Kahmora Hall will be playing drag queen versions of the famed trio of witches — hopefully lip syncing for their lives.

Image via Disney

The sequel flies onto Disney+ in just a little over a week on September 30, so there’s still time to get caught up on all the images, trailers, teasers, and more information that’s been coming in faster than you can say “amuck amuck amuck!” If you need to refresh your memory on the happenings of the first film, you can do so via Disney+ where Hocus Pocus is streaming.

For now, check out the latest image depicting the Sanderson Sisters’ “Wickedly Glorious Return” in the vibrantly colorful poster below: