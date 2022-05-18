Virgins with lighters and a penchant for candle ignition beware, the Sanderson sisters are back, and in a big way. Disney has just announced the release date for Hocus Pocus 2 the hotly anticipated, and long-awaited sequel to the witchy Disney classic. According to an Entertainment Weekly report, Hocus Pocus 2 will fly to Disney+ on September 30, 2022, just in time for Halloween!

The timing of the film's release is unsurprising and a perfect choice for the beginning of spooky season. This, of course, contrasts with the release of the first movie, Hocus Pocus which, in a puzzling turn, was released to theaters in July 1993. But it seems the sequel will be atoning for this crime. All three Sanderson sisters — played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — will be returning for the sequel.

At Disney's upfronts presentation, where the release date was announced, they also showed a short teaser clip, featuring two young girls lighting the infamous Black Flame Candle, which according to legend will revive the Sanderson sisters if lit on Halloween night. Obviously no one told either of the girls that, as the clip ends with Midler's Winifred Sanderson exclaiming "Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we're back!"

The release date is welcome news for fans of the original 1993 film, which has become one of the most beloved Halloween movies ever. While initially overlooked, Hocus Pocus found its audience through its VHS release and yearly showings around October on TV. Freeform frequently shows the film as a part of its special Halloween programming.

The original 1993 film, which was directed by Kenny Ortega, told the story of the Sanderson sisters of Salem and a group of kids who unfortunately invoke a curse laid upon the historic New England town. With the help of a boy trapped in the body of a black cat for 300 years — named Thackery Binx or Binx for short — the children work to send the sisters back to hell before they can consume the life force of Salem's children.

Not much is known regarding the plot of the upcoming sequel. However Anne Fletcher, the director of the sequel made her feelings regarding the legacy of the original known in the following statement:

"I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus. Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?"

You can catch Hocus Pocus 2 on September 30, 2022. The film will be released directly and exclusively to Disney+.

