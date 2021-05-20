The witches are back and there's hell to pay! Although we knew a sequel to the much-beloved Hocus Pocus was well underway, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the wicked Sanderson sisters Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, we now have official confirmation that Hocus Pocus 2 will be dropping in on Disney+ in fall 2022.

It seems that a fresh crop of youths hasn't heard the rumors about what happened in Salem back in 1993, because the sequel is reportedly about three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern-day Salem and must find a way to stop the witches from feasting on the souls of children and wreaking more havoc on the world. No word yet on whether Thackery Binx will drop in from Heaven to keep an eye on the situation in cat form, though.

Hocus Pocus 2 will begin production this fall with Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses) directing, taking over duties from Adam Shankman, with Lynn Harris serving as producer. Shankman, meanwhile, is currently directing the Enchanted follow-up Disenchanted for Disney, but will remain on this project as an executive producer along with Ralph Winter and David Kirschner. Steven Haft is co-producer.

“As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work,” said Shankman in a statement. “I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing ‘Boogie Nights.’”

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film," said Fletcher. "I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started."

Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere fall 2022 on Disney+. Check out Midler's tweet below also announcing the spellbinding news:

