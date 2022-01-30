Producer Adam Shankman has revealed that the long-awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus, currently titled Hocus Pocus 2, has wrapped filming and secured a premiere date. Nearly three decades after the original, all three original witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have signed on to reprise their roles, in addition to Doug Jones returning from the first film with Anne Fletcher directing. Shankman took to Instagram to announce the film wrapping.

"SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that's a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2," Shankman, 57, wrote in the caption. "Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!!"The largest bit of info came from the last part of the post revealing the release date: "Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus."

While Shankman has revealed the film's release date, no official date has been released by Disney.

Hocus Pocus 2 officially started production in the fall of 2021 and was filmed in Rhode Island, transforming the Ocean State into Salem, Massachusetts. According to plot details, the new film will pick up 29 years after a teen named Max (played by Omri Katz in the original 1993 film) lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the three 17th-century child-essence-stealing sorceresses. Hell-bent on staying young forever, the Sanderson sisters ran amuck in Salem, MA, throughout the first film, ultimately failing to meet their devilish desires. Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker), and Mary (Najimy) are now looking for revenge when they find themselves back in Salem in the present day. It's up to three high school students, who incite the wrath of the enchantresses, to stop them.

New cast members include Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Veep veterans Tony Hale and Sam Richardson, Vanquish actress Juju Brener, Teen Wolf alum Froy Gutierrez, and the Witch voice actress Taylor Paige Henderson, and newcomer Nina Kitchen.

