Nearly thirty years ago, Max (Omri Katz) and Dani Dennison (Thora Birch) accidentally resurrected the youth-seeking, child-sacrificing Sanderson Sisters with the Black Flame candle during a full moon on All Hallows' Eve, setting into motion an evening that they and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) wouldn’t soon forget. While very little has changed in Salem, Massachusetts since the Sanderson Sisters were turned into dust in the final act of Hocus Pocus, the sequel (aptly titled Hocus Pocus 2) introduces audiences to a whole new trio destined for an unforgettable Halloween and ushers in a new spooky classic that’s sure to thrill audiences.

From the first second they appear, it is a true delight to see Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) reunited and wreaking mayhem in the town of Salem once more. Their raucous romp is filled with similar mayhem as before—crashing Halloween parties, terrorizing residents, attempting some light child sacrifice, and a cheeky rendition of a classic track—but Hocus Pocus 2 never truly takes the same path as what came before. Instead, its script finds a way to imbue the film with a deeper meaning that resonates throughout the best legacy sequels. As exciting as it is to bring back the old guard, the film makes it clear that the story can continue with a new generation.

High schooler Becca (Whitney Peak) is looking forward to spending Halloween with her best friend Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), though this year will be different because one-third of their trio has left the equation. The Mayor’s daughter, Cassie Traske (Lilia Buckingham), used to be their best friend too, but she has put some distance between herself and Becca and Izzy, and it’s made all the worse by her jock boyfriend who is convinced Becca is a witch. It’s all very high school, but not in a bad way. While Cassie is off hosting a Halloween party her parents don’t know about, Becca and Izzy get lured into summoning the Sanderson Sisters with the Black Flame candle on Halloween under a full moon. Uh oh!

Image Via Disney

RELATED: 'Hocus Pocus 2' Early Reactions Call It Magical, Hilarious, and On Par With Original

Hocus Pocus 2’s plot leans fully into itself by framing the Sanderson Sisters’ in-world fame around the same cult-classic vibe the original film has gained. People know exactly who they are when they show up, they know what they did in 1993, and yet they are still all too excited to dress up like the witches for Halloween. Their notoriety is ultimately what leads to their resurrection because someone spotted them on Halloween night all those years ago and dedicated their entire life to summoning them again. But in order for the witches to achieve their long-time dream of immortality, they’re going to need to find Winnie’s book, which happens to be in the possession of Sanderson Sisters super-fan Gilbert (Sam Richardson), who owns a tourist-trap magic shop in the very home that the sisters grew up in. But his love for the ne'er-do-wells is definitely a case of “be careful what you wish for,” which is hilariously meta when you look at it too closely.

The Sandersons and Winnie’s beloved book aren’t the only original characters to return. Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) also rises from the dead in Hocus Pocus 2, ever the unwitting puppet to Winifred’s schemes for immortality. Fortunately, the film follows up on some of his animosity towards the sisters and explains his actual relationship with them.

Image via Disney

Another Hocus Pocus 2 standout is newcomer Hannah Waddingham who has practically become a household name because of Ted Lasso. Her appearance in this is nothing more than a cameo, but a brilliant one at that. Should Disney decide to keep the Hocus Pocus legacy alive, her Witch Mother is full of storytelling potential. It’s also interesting to see how the script provides audiences with a different look at the Sanderson Sisters and pinpoints the moments that set them on the path that gave us not only this film but the original too.

It may be easy to balk at the idea of Disney producing yet another sequel, but Hocus Pocus set us up for a well-deserved follow-up all the way back in 1993 when Winifred's spellbook blinked at us! The original film was met with a rather frosty reception (critics hated it, audiences loved it) which was owed, in part, to the studio releasing it in July, rather than autumn. But over the past three decades, its popularity only grew as it found its way onto Halloween marathon programming. Love it or hate it, Hocus Pocus became a must-watch Halloween classic for an entire generation and even inspired them to name their adorable black cats after Binx instead of Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s Salem—which is a feat in its own right. While the sequel may not inspire anyone to name their cat Cobweb, it will undoubtedly find itself paired with Hocus Pocus on chilly fall evenings.

Ultimately, Hocus Pocus 2 is a film about sisterhood, friendship, and the importance of our choices. A witch is only as strong as her coven, and she’s nothing without that fellowship. It summons the magic of nostalgia with laughs, heart, and music, and perfectly satisfies the heart of audiences trying to rekindle the past.

Rating: B+

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+