Releasing on July 16th, 1993 to an unsuspecting audience, Hocus Pocus made a small splash in the world of movies and, truthfully, left a lot of audiences underwhelmed. The film performed poorly at the box office but, in the years since, it has slowly but surely gained cult status as one of the quintessential Halloween movies. Nowadays, the film is widely recognized and appreciated, with fans all over the world looking forward to the spooky season as a reason to sit down and watch this movie. With that being said, 29 years is a long time for Disney to not release a sequel despite the film's popularity in the 21st century but, alas, here we are discussing the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2.

The Sanderson Sisters are some of the most well-known witches in pop culture resulting in lots of merchandise and fan-made art. Played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica-Parker, and Kathy Najimy respectively, their light-hearted but spooky portrayal of three scheming enchantresses has captured the hearts of generations of fans leading to their confirmation for this 2022 sequel as the only cue fans needed to confirm their viewership. But, although the plan for many fans is to watch the upcoming film, what we really need to know is how and where to do so. With that in mind, here is a comprehensive guide on how to watch Hocus Pocus 2.

Image via Disney

Where Can I Watch Hocus Pocus 2?

The film, much like many of Disney's releases in the last couple of years, will be streaming on their subscription-based platform Disney+. The film will be released on September 30th, just in time for October's month of spookiness to begin. For many original fans, the hope of a theatrical release may have been prevalent in their minds to try and relive some authentic nostalgia from the first film but, as modern movie culture dictates, streaming it from the comfort of your own home is the way forward. For those not equipped with Disney+, the subscription charge is $7.99 a month or a one-off yearly charge of $79.99. That would make it, for the month it is released, cheaper than a theater ticket. Not bad going for one of the most widely-anticipated sequels in years.

What is Hocus Pocus 2 About?

Image via Disney

The official plot synopsis via Disney reads:

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunite for the highly anticipated Disney+ Original Movie “Hocus Pocus 2.” The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+ on September 30. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The Trailers for Hocus Pocus 2:

On 28th June this year we were treated to a somewhat cryptic trailer for the new film that was careful to not give away too much information. That being said, it did inform us of the return of the Sanderson Sisters at the lighting of the black flame, enough tease to make any and all fans instantly excited.

What we do get from the trailer is a true sense of Halloween with the ambiance and the setting. The color palette is consistent with the original Hocus Pocus, showing that those who think they are simply in for a light-hearted kids' tale are mistaken, and they should expect some seasonally-accurate terrors too. We do know that the plot centers around three girls who unwittingly bring back the Sanderson Sisters to an unsuspecting modern-day Salem community and have to try and stop them from getting up to their old tricks. This sounds to fans like the perfect sequel plot, equal parts nostalgic and original. We also know that there will be a musical number within the film, something many fans would perhaps require from this series due to the legendary status of the original's "I Put a Spell on You". Filming of the sequel finished way back in January of this year, meaning that all we can do is wait for any more information or, for those who are patient enough, leave it a surprise until the release date.

The second trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 was released on September 27 at D23. The two-minute spot gives us the best look yet at the story of the film and all the new hijinks that the Sanderson sisters are up to in the town of Salem, Massachusetts.

Who Is in Hocus Pocus 2?

Image via Disney

As mentioned previously, The Sanderson Sisters Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica-Parker are all reprising their roles. As well as this, Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) is reprising his role as Billy Butcherson, but it is the fresh faces of the Hocus Pocus alumni that are keeping the cauldron of anticipation boiling. Sam Richardson (Veep) and Whitney Peak (Molly's Game) are just two of many new names joining the cast and promising to provide the originality that a long-awaited sequel can often need. Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) will also be in the film as the mysterious Mother Witch. These additions plus the reprising of roles from the most famous witches in all of Salem are filling fans with an almost uncontrollable dose of excitement.

What if I Want More Hocus Pocus?

Wanting to keep the black flame burning long enough until the sequel begins can be a daunting task, especially for those who see no other option than to watch the original on repeat upon purchase of a Disney+ subscription. However, back in July 2018, a book by the name of Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel was released. This book is in two parts, with the first a retelling of the original movie and the second a brand-new sequel that is sure to keep fans entertained in time for the release date. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that some of the details we have been given regarding the plot of the upcoming movie are slightly similar to those within this sequel novelization, leading to some fans theorizing that perhaps this book is a peek through the looking glass of what we can expect when we finally watch Hocus Pocus 2.

Where Can I Watch the First Hocus Pocus?

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

In preparation for the sequel, it is often a good idea to remind oneself of the plot that has been laid before it. For most fans, the last viewing of Hocus Pocus would have been nearly a year ago due to the film's seasonal status, so a rewatch may be necessary. Luckily for those who are subscribing to Disney+ or have already subscribed, Hocus Pocus is available already on the streaming platform to watch at your pleasure. Perhaps some fans may even watch both back-to-back upon the sequels release. The original is also available on Prime Video and DVD if you can seek out such a relic. The good news is there are plenty of ways in which you can catch up on all things Sanderson just in time for the big day.

