The Sanderson Sisters made an appearance at the D23 Expo today, and they brought a wicked new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 ahead of the sequel's Disney+ release. Almost 30 years after they were banished, Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have accidentally been summoned to return this Halloween season, but the new trailer takes us back almost 400, when they were first gifted the spell book.

Since the first-look images, we've been anticipating the return to Salem to find out how these three witches were brought back once again. In the trailer we find out just how the Sanderson Sisters came to be the vile, soul-stealing mistresses of the dark we met in the original 1993 film. In the first Hocus Pocus, we're first introduced to the sisters when they lure a young child to their cottage in the forest. Their plan is to remain youthful and immortal by drinking the souls of children, but when their plans are thwarted the three are put to death for witchcraft. Years later, they're summoned by the virgin Max (Omri Katz) who lit the infamous black candle. Fans know how it all ended, so how are they back after all these years?

The D23 trailer takes us all the way back to the 1600s, when the three sisters are banished from Salem on the accusation of witchcraft at sixteen. The sisters, alone and afraid, are met by a mysterious witch who gifts them the spell book seen in the original movie. Fast-forward almost 400 years and shopkeeper Gilbert (Sam Richardson) is gifting a sixteen-year-old a black candle. We also get a sneak-peek of a black cat - Binx, is that you?

Image via Disney

Under the light of a full moon we hear the Sanderson Sisters cackling. They're back, and so is Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones)! The trailer showcases all of the spooky magic fans remember from the first movie, but gone are the days of flying vacuums because Mary has discovered hoverboards. Decades later and Sarah is still just as flighty as the first time they were banished forever, and Midler brings that same iconic spellbinding energy to the head witch. We also get a glimpse of the three onstage, which means one of two things: another rendition of "I Put A Spell on You," or an all-new witchy performance and either way we're here for it! The only thing that's changed in 30 years is that the Sandersons are about to find themselves going up against another witch.

The cast members joining Hocus Pocus 2 are Hannah Waddingham as The Witch, Whitney Peak as Becca, Lilia Buckingham as Cassie Traske, Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, Froy Gutierrez as Mike, Tony Hale as Jefry Traske and more.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be casting its spell on Disney+ on September 30. Watch the full D23 trailer below: