It is time for a little bewitching. Coming on nearly 30 years since they last graced our screens, the 17th Century Sanderson sisters are back now in the new trailer of the highly anticipated Disney film, Hocus Pocus 2. There will surely be a price to be paid with the return of these witches.

The trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 begins with a blackbird flying across an expanse of water and then the ring of a school bell. There is a birthday celebrant amongst a group of three teenage girls and there is a discussion regarding how to celebrate the big occasion. The girls arrive at a shop where the shopkeeper, played by Sam Richardson, offers up a short menacing tale saying, “You know, legend has it, it’s on the 16th birthday that a witch gets her powers.” Two of the girls then seem to read out a spell which in turn lit a blue flame on the Black Flame Candle and yes, the Sanderson sisters are back and, in some style, as the ground splits to herald their return. One of the sisters, Winifred then yells “Lock up your children. Yes, Salem, we’re back!” Yes, they are! The trailer wraps with the sisters at a carnival where a man who is happy to see them chimes in “I bet you’re looking for the stage” to which he gets a rather mischievous reply from Winifred “Always.”

Hocus Pocus 2 is a horror-comedy sequel of the 1993 hit film, Hocus Pocus that sees the 17th-century Sanderson sisters wreak havoc on Salem intending to capture young children, taking their souls and thus gaining eternal life. This long-rumored sequel has been in the works for many years and director Anne Fletcher is glad to be a part of it revealing excitement at being able to work with members of the cast. Here is the statement in full:

"I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus. Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast."

Image via Disney

RELATED: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Gets Official Release Date for the Sanderson Sisters to Fly Onto Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 will see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprise their iconic roles from the 1993 original. The film will also star Whitney Peak, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Taylor Paige Henderson, Lilia Buckingham amongst others.

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+. Check out the new trailer, poster, and synopsis below: