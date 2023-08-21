The Big Picture The Hocus Pocus franchise, known for its family-friendly horror comedy, has released a Funko Pop line for the Disney+ sequel, including The Witch Mother character.

With the days getting shorter and the calendar slowly heading towards September, the Halloween season has officially arrived. That means Disney fans can unapologetically start their Hocus Pocus marathon. The classic family friendly horror comedy turned 30 years old this Summer and finally received a spooky sequel last Fall. To celebrate the spellbinding anniversary Funko recently unveiled their Pop line for the Disney+ sequel. Now it’s been revealed that The Witch Mother will be included in Hocus Pocus 2’s Funko Wave.

The Funko Shop exclusive figure sees the alluring Witch Mother (Hannah Waddingham) as she appeared in the 2022 sequel. Her fiery red dress and silver hair made her stand out in a witchy crowd. Funko captured that and then some. While The Witch Mother only appeared in the prologue of Hocus Pocus 2, she plays a very important role in the franchise as a whole. In the film it’s revealed that The Witch Mother is the one who granted The Sanderson Sisters their powers thus allowing the hauntingly fun events of the films to happen. Funko has created so many different Hocus Pocus themed Pops over the years, many of which have been variants of The Sanderson Sisters or Binx the Cat, so it's nice to see a new character get their time to shine in Pop form.

It’s Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus

While Disney isn’t known for their horror offerings, the Hocus Pocus films have served as the family friendly company’s genre franchise of choice over the last three decades. For good reason too as both haunting adventures are the perfect gateway films for younger horror fans. They blend chilling atmosphere and hilarious comedy with relative ease. That’s in large part to Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic performances. This trio has made The Sanderson Sister horror royalty on the level of Michael Myers, Jack Skellington, and Jason Voorhees. Even though the sequel came out 29 years later, these scary sisters haven’t lost their hypnotizing touch.

When’s The Witch Mother Releasing?

The Witch Mother is available now on Funko’s website for $15. The rest of the Hocus Pocus 2 wave is also available which includes The Sanderson Sisters, Cassie, Becca, and Gilbert. Both Hocus Pocus films are streaming on Disney+ with a third film currently in development.