Come September 30, the Sanderson Sisters will once again cast their spell on audiences when Hocus Pocus 2 drops on Disney+. This long-anticipated sequel comes nearly 30 years after the original film, which has become a cult favorite and a crown jewel in the filmographies of stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Before this spooky follow-up debuts at the end of the month, here's a list of other wonderfully witchy films worth watching.

I Married a Witch (1942)

This 1942 Veronica Lake-starrer tells the story of a Salem-era witch and her father's spirits planning revenge on a descendant of the family who burned them at the stake. What starts as kooky supernatural fare becomes a more full-fledged romantic comedy as Lake and co-star Frederic March fall head-over-heels for each other, eventually outsmarting her wicked father and living happily ever after. A modest success upon first release, its inclusion as part of the Criterion Collection in 2013 gained it a new heap of admirers, and today the film in considered a rom-com staple — ironic, as Lake and March couldn't stand one another. Bewitched creator Sol Saks would later state that the film served as one of several inspirations for the hit 1960s television show.

Bell, Book and Candle (1958)

The second inspiration for the aforementioned Bewitched, this Richard Quine film was the second pairing of stars Kim Novak and James Stewart to be released in 1958, following Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo. As opposed to that taut thriller, here we see Novak as art store owner Gillian (secretly a witch), bored with her humdrum life. She becomes interested in her neighbor Shep (Stewart). The only problem is, he's already engaged to the beautiful Merle (Janice Rule). Gillian uses a love spell to make Shep fall in love with her. Eventually, he finds out and denounces her, but it's too late to rescue his relationship with Merle. Soon thereafter Gillian gives up her magic and she and Shep reconcile. Featuring stellar supporting work from Elsa Lanchester and Hermione Gingold, the film received Oscar nominations for Art Direction and Costume Design. A remake was floated by Disney circa 2006 with the intention of Alicia Keys starring, but never came to fruition.

Black Sunday (1960)

The first film from Mario Bava, known as "The Master of Macabre" and one of horror's most influential auteurs, Black Sunday tells the story of Asa Vajda (Barbara Steele), a vampiric witch put to death in 1630s Moldavia who returns centuries later to exact her revenge. After being accidentally resurrected by the bumbling Dr. Choma Kruvajan (Andrea Checchi), she telepathically revives her long-dead lover Javutich (Arturo Dominici) and sets in motion a plan to drain her ancestor Katia (also played by Steele) of her youth. Bava populated the film with copious amounts of violence and gore — tame by today's standards, but at the time much more than audiences were used to. The film's legacy has stood the test of time: In 2013 it was named the 84th best horror film of all time by Time Out Magazine.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Witches are more common in the Disney canon than one might think, including this 1971 oddity of a film. Starring Angela Lansbury as Eglantine Price, it tells the tale of a young witch who takes in three young children during the Battle of Britain while at the same time attempting to hone her witchcraft to aid in the war effort. Despite the dreary backdrop of World War II, Lansbury and company are charming throughout, especially in the film's more fantastical moments of underwater dance competitions and flying beds. Following in the tradition of Mary Poppins (whose delayed production sent this film into development), the cast shares screen time with animated co-stars, most notably King Leonidas the lion and Fisherman Bear. A childhood staple, the film earned four Oscar nominations and won for Best Visual Effects, and has been adapted into a stage musical currently touring the UK.

Suspiria (1977, remade in 2018)

The first in director Dario Argento's "Three Mothers" Trilogy, 1977's Suspiria sees aspiring dancer Suzy (Jessica Harper) enroll at the prestigious Tanz Danse Akademie in Germany to study ballet under the watchful eyes of instructor Miss Tanner (Alida Valli) and deputy headmistress Madame Blanc (Joan Bennett). Unbeknownst to her, the school is actually run by a coven of witches who are secretly plotting her demise. Confronting the head of the coven, Helena Markos (an uncredited Lela Svasta), Suzy manages to impale her and escape the school before it implodes. Noted for its many stylistic flourishes as well as its hellish opening sequence featuring the death of runaway student Pat (Eva Axen), Suspiria is a classic of the "giallo horror" genre. Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino would serve up his own interpretation of the story in 2018, starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton and not skimping on the disturbing imagery—most notably in the gruesome, contortionistic death of dancer Olga (Elena Fokina). Also notable: Whereas Argento used bold, primary colors to populate his vision, Guadagnino takes a more muted approach, coloring his scenes in wintery browns and blacks. The scores of both films were also praised—the former featuring work by progressive Italian rock band Goblin, and the latter composed by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, which received a handful of nominations from various critics' organizations throughout the 2018 season.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

Starring the enchanting trio of Cher, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer, Eastwick sees its titular magical denizens living in small-town Rhode Island and lamenting their various problems in life. The combination of their desires and their powers summons a charming yet sinister stranger, Daryl Van Horne (Jack Nicholson) to town. He proceeds to seduce each of the women until they abandon him after he manipulates them into cursing local zealot Felicia Alden (Veronica Cartwright), resulting in her death. After he torments them with their deepest fears, the women join together to take him down in style. Playing an analogue of the Devil, Nicholson previewed the perversity he would later bring to The Joker in Tim Burton's Batman. The central three actresses are positively spellbinding, but Cher (who would win the Best Actress Oscar for another 1987 film, Moonstruck) proves the standout. Top tip: Avoid cherries when watching.

Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

The third film from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli, Kiki's Delivery Service is the story of the titular trainee witch who opens her own "Witch Delivery Business," acting as a one-woman Amazon Prime. She becomes enamored of Tombo, a boy fascinated by her abilities, but when she is intimidated by his friends her gifts begin to wane. Only by discovering a new purpose can she regain her magic—will she be able to do so in time to save Tombo from an airship accident? The answer of course is yes. Greeted with rapturous reviews upon its initial release, an English dub funded by Disney and approved by Miyazaki debuted in 1998, featuring the talents of Kirsten Dunst, Janeane Garofalo, and Phil Hartman in one of his last acting roles. The success of Kiki would lead to further excellence from the studio, including films such as My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away.

The Witches (1990)

Infinitely superior to the misguided 2020 remake, 1990's The Witches sees Anjelica Huston in all her grande dame glory as the Grand High Witch, strutting through the halls of the film's resplendent hotel setting with unmatched flair and panache. She and her witchy underlings are masquerading as the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children—in reality a convening to unveil a new potion that will turn all the world's children into mice. Unwittingly caught up in their scheme is Luke (Jasen Fisher), a young boy on vacation with his grandmother Helga (Mai Zetterling), an old enemy of the Grand High Witch. After being caught, he becomes a casualty of their magic, turning into a mouse and fleeing. Eventually, he is able to reunite with his grandmother, steal the potion, and poison the witches' soup order. One of original author Roald Dahl's darker and more unnerving tales, the film was largely reviewed positively, and Houston won Boston, Los Angeles, and National Society of Film Critics Best Actress prizes.

The Craft (1996)

A surprise sleeper hit of the mid-'90s, The Craft sees Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney) starting over at a new school in Los Angeles, where she becomes friends with a group of girls rumored to be witches, Bonnie (Neve Campbell), Rochelle (Rachel True), and Nancy (a deliciously unhinged Fairuza Balk). Sarah soon discovers powers of her own, and she becomes the fourth and final member of the fledgling coven. After each girl casts a spell to improve their own lots in life, Nancy begins to crave power, and Bonnie and Rochelle each succumb to negative consequences. Sarah attempts to bind Nancy from causing more harm, but she fails and is set upon by the coven. After a supernatural fight filled with plenty of teen angst, Sarah ultimately defeats her sister witches. Accompanied by a rocking soundtrack featuring Our Lady Peace, Spacehog, and Heather Nova among others, The Craft has cemented itself as an essential part of '90s teen canon.

Practical Magic (1998)

Combine one of the biggest stars of the '90s with a rising soon-to-be megawatt star in her own right, add two veteran character actresses, a pinch of male heartthrob, and a sprinkling of Stevie Nicks, and you've got the wonderfully soapy Practical Magic. Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman and based on Alice Hoffman's novel of the same name, the film sees sisters Sally and Gillian Owens attempting to reckon with a family curse that causes untimely death for any man in love with an Owens woman. Featuring an accidental murder (followed by an intentional murder), multiple possessions, and an exorcism, there's no shortage of supernaturally-tinged happenings on display. With solid turns from both leads and an ensemble including Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Goran Višnjić and Aidan Quinn, Practical Magic is a fun if slightly flawed adaptation.

The Witch (2015)

With a breakout performance from Anya Taylor-Joy, this 2015 horror film is the directorial debut for Robert Eggers, who would go on to create equally dark and disturbing cinematic feats with The Lighthouse and The Northman. In this settler-era story that took Sundance by storm, Thomasin (Joy) and her family are banished from their Puritan community after a religious dispute. They begin to build a new home near a large forest, inhabited by a sinister witch, who shortly thereafter steals and murders baby Samuel. As the winter nears and food becomes scarce, a series of tragedies (including those perpetrated by the witch) continue to befall the family, leading father William (Ralph Ineson) and mother Katherine (Kate Dickie) to blame Thomasin. The film builds to a frenzied climax which sees Thomasin step into her own power. A creepily effective metaphor for womanhood in addition to a chilling folklore horror tale, the film hinges on Taylor-Joy's quiet but strong portraya. It's no surprise that she would vault to stardom over the next few years.

The Love Witch (2016)

A lovingly-made homage to horror films of the '60s combined with romantic comedy flair, Anna Biller's The Love Witch sees Samantha Robinson's Elaine moving to a town where witches practice their craft with public understanding. Once there, she performs a ritual to find the man of her dreams, with increasingly disastrous results. As men drop like flies around her, she plays nice with interior decorator Trish (Laura Waddell) and maintains a tenuous relationship with local detective Griff (Gian Keys), who's on to Elaine's multiple casualties. Highly stylized and painstakingly researched to hew as close as possible to '60s cinema, Biller's second feature received universal acclaim, with New York Times critic A.O. Scott opining that Biller should have received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Also of note, it's one of the last productions to cut an original negative on 35mm film.

You Won't Be Alone (2022)

Premiering at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Goran Stolevski's directorial debut features devastatingly haunting performances from an ensemble of actors all portraying the same character across different identities. When she is a newborn, the baby Nevena and her mother are visited by a disfigured witch named Maria (Anamaria Marinca), who threatens to kill Nevena before the child's mother offers to surrender her at the age of 16. Accepting the offer, Maria steals the child's voice before leaving. Sixteen years later, Maria returns to exact her revenge, turning Nevena into a witch and killing her mother. Upon seeing the way Maria is able to change forms, Nevena takes on a series of identities over many years (played by Noomi Rapace, Alice Englert, and Carloto Cotta), all the while learning how to live and love as a human. Ultimately striking a dark yet hopeful tone, the film is worthy of attention for its fresh interpretation of long-tread horror plot devices.