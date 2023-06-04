'Double double toil and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble', but actually make that a triple. A third Hocus Pocus film is officially in the works. President of Walt Disney Pictures Sean Bailey confirmed the news in an interview with The New York Times regarding his handling of live-action content at Disney.

Bailey's comments regarding the project were brief, stating that “Yes, Hocus Pocus 3 is happening.” Bailey has been behind many live-action remakes in recent years, including The Little Mermaid and tons of Disney+ content. The news of a third Hocus Pocus film is not surprising — the second film, which premiered on Disney+ twenty-nine years after the release of the original film, proved to be a huge success. The film was Disney+'s number-one domestic film debut at the time of its release.

The Magic of Hocus Pocus' Success

Hocus Pocus is one of Disney's most beloved properties from the 1990s. Though not a success on its initial theatrical run in 1993, the film frequently aired on television following its release and has become a staple of the Halloween season for many audiences. The film followed the hijinx of the wicked and witchy Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. The three witches are put to death in Salem in 1693 but cast a spell to guarantee their eventual return. In 1993, a group of unlucky kids accidentally brings the sisters back to life and will have to fight all of Halloween night in order to return the sisters to their graves.

The second film brought the three original Sanderson sisters back to life, with Midler, Parker, and Najimy all returning, and expanded their lore. A new cast of teenagers is forced to confront the Sanderson sisters, as well as their own interpersonal conflicts. A third film was hinted at during a post-credits scene in the sequel film. And now thanks to Bailey's announcement, it looks like a sure sign that we'll be getting some more Salem magic in the near future.

