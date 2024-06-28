The Big Picture Bette Midler confirms a third Hocus Pocus movie is in discussion.

The second Hocus Pocus film was a huge success, leading to a potential third installment.

Director Anne Fletcher and writer Jen D'Angelo will return, promising nostalgia and humor.

Oh, look! Another glorious morning and Hocus Pocus fans have more reasons to rejoice as the third movie in the franchise has got a new update from Bette Midler. After the success of Hocus Pocus 2, Disney did not miss a beat in renewing it for another installment, however, most details are being kept hush-hush to keep the magic alive for fans.

The audiences welcomed the return of the Sanderson sisters, as they once again tried to wreak havoc on Salem in a feature directed by Anne Fletcher, which was hailed for its performances, humor, and nostalgia. "Now, they're kind of talking about a third, very gingerly and very gently," Midler recently told The Jess Cagle Show, adding, "They are. They're talking about a third. The second one was a huge success."

While Midler shied away from providing any more details, she discussed her love for Winifred, saying, "She is the closest thing I will ever get to Shakespeare. She's from the era, from the time of Shakespeare. She really does put it on, and yet she has all the great things you love in a great villain. She's vicious, she's hilarious, she's ridiculous-looking, and she doesn't know any of that." Adding, "It goes completely over her head."

The Writer of 'Hocus Pocus' Has Ideas About the Sanderson Sisters’ Future

Over the years fans have come to love the antics and delicious evilness of the Sanderson sisters’ making the original 1993 feature a cult classic. With the sequel's success both, director Fletcher and writer Jen D'Angelo are returning to their respective roles which means fans can expect the same nostalgic feeling and humor to continue with the third film. Speaking of the potential ideas, D’Angelo previously told Collider "With the Sanderson sisters, the thing that makes them so fun is that they really are like herding cats.”

She further divulged about the leader of the coven, Winifred’s arc and how she changed after the last movie, “So I’m like 'Yes, Winifred learned a very valuable lesson, she loves her sisters more than anything in the world,' but she will also just immediately get distracted by whatever’s put in front of her. So if you dangle the carrot of a potential revenge against Salem, which she has always wanted, she might have a backslide where she gets singularly focused on the wrong goal again." Along with Midler Hocus Pocus will bring back Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah and Kathy Najimy as Mary.

Both Hocus Pocus films are available to stream on Disney+.