Do you have the guts to stay inside the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage? If you’re the lucky winner of an Airbnb promotional sweepstakes, you’ll have the chance of a lifetime to pack your bags and travel to the woods outside of Danvers, Massachusetts and spend a night in the recognizable home of the sisterhood of witches. Guests will be given the opportunity to test their own witchy skills by trying various enchantments from the famed spell book, hit the town on a tour of some of Salem’s most haunted stops, and feast their eyes on a “special screening” of the soon-to-be released Hocus Pocus 2.

As one of the film’s stars, Kathy Najimy put it, “What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?” And we couldn’t agree with her more! This experience sounds like an unforgettable way to celebrate the spooky season and the arrival of the sequel three decades in the making. If you’re interested in staking your claim to the cottage, requests open on October 12 at 1 p.m. ET via the Airbnb listing.

We’re just a mere two days away from the return of the Sanderson Sisters when Hocus Pocus 2 flies onto Disney+ to begin streaming on September 30. This time, it’s payback after the gals are resurrected via a group of teenage girls looking to cast some spells of their own. Mayhem once again falls upon the town of Salem, Massachusetts as the sisters reach new heights of mischievous evil. The feature will also fill viewers in on the origin story of the Sanderson Sisters and how they became a coven all those years ago.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, all three of the original film’s witches, Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker are back for the follow-up. Belissa Escobedo, Whitney Peak, and Lilia Buckingham join the story as the three teens who bring the witches back from their dusty graves, with Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson also joining the new ensemble. Returning from the crypt will be Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, who we were also introduced to in the 1993 movie.

Cast your spells and say your incantations to secure your spot at the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage when the listing goes live on October 12. In the meantime, you can tune into Hocus Pocus 2 when it arrives onto Disney+ this Friday, September 30. Check out a trailer for the upcoming sequel below.