Hocus Pocus is a Halloween classic for a reason. With an all-star cast and the bewitching ways of the Sanderson Sisters, fans have turned on the beloved film year after year since its release in 1993. Now, we're getting the release of the sequel Hocus Pocus 2 and while the nostalgia train is coming into the station at full speed, it isn't stopping there. Because we might actually get that long-rumored Broadway musical.

The movie, which stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters took us to Salem on Halloween, and showed us what would happen if thrre witches were resurrected on All Hallows Eve. The sequel hasn't been released yet, but it is getting rave reviews and has the excitement for the film up again. And now, executive producer David Kirschner is hinting that a Broadway show could be in the Sanderson Sisters' future!

“This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on,” Kirschner said in the Broadway Podcast Network’s The Art of Kindness podcast, “and that is that they are building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus.” He didn't give further information but did tell host Robert Peterpaul “I think you’re going to be very pleased.”

This isn't the first time that we've heard tell of a Broadway adaptation either. The original film's director, Kenny Ortega, spoke to Forbes prior to the pandemic about his dreams to bring the story to the stage. “I’d love to do Hocus Pocus on Broadway. Perhaps Thomas Schumacher, the president of Disney Theatrical Group, would give me a call, and we could talk about it…I think a Hocus Pocus musical would be great fun, really great fun.”

And honestly? It would work incredibly well! Having Midler in the movie meant that we got a musical number in "I Put a Spell On You" in the first film (because how are you going to have Midler in a movie and not have her sing?) and so adapting the show with more music and still having that iconic flair that fans know and love from the film would work great on stage!

This is just a continued promise that the idea is out there and nothing is set in stone yet, but it would be nice to see the world of Hocus Pocus continue on now that a new generation is going to meet the Sanderson Sisters for the first time.